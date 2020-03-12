DNC chairman 'not contemplating' move to online convention

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said in a new interview that he is “not contemplating” moving the party's convention online due to the growing coronavirus concerns.

Perez told Axios that the July convention in Milwaukee is set to continue as planned.

"We are working with our state and local partners, and I'm confident that we work a plan that will enable us to have our convention," he said in the interview, which is set to air in full on Sunday.

Perez added that the DNC remains in communication with health officials and monitors the situation “every single day.”

He also noted that “we’d have to change the rules” to move the convention online.

"We'd have to change the rules," Perez said. "We're not contemplating rule changes.”

“We are very confident we’re going to be able to carry it out, and I’m equally confident in the competence of our team,” he added.

The current rules in the DNC’s charter and bylaws say “voting by proxy shall not be permitted at the National Convention,” Axios noted.

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump takes unexpected step to stem coronavirus Democrats start hinting Sanders should drop out Coronavirus disrupts presidential campaigns MORE late Wednesday announced travel restrictions from Europe to fight the coronavirus, while elderly people are being instructed to stay at home and avoid crowds and the presidential candidates are canceling rallies.

Several large events across the country, including all NBA games, the South by Southwest festival and others have been suspended or canceled to avoid large crowds from gathering and spreading the virus.

The U.S. has recorded more than 1,300 cases and at least 38 deaths from the virus, while eight people have recovered thus far. Worldwide, more than 68,000 people have recovered, with more than 126,000 cases reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.