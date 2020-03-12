Biden appoints former O'Rourke aide as new campaign manager

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump takes unexpected step to stem coronavirus Democrats start hinting Sanders should drop out Coronavirus disrupts presidential campaigns MORE has tapped Jen O’Malley Dillon as his new campaign manager as he cements his front-runner status in the Democratic primary and begins to prepare for a fierce general election race against President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump takes unexpected step to stem coronavirus Democrats start hinting Sanders should drop out Coronavirus disrupts presidential campaigns MORE.

O’Malley, whose hiring was first reported Thursday by The Washington Post and later confirmed by the Biden campaign, is a well-known Democratic Party operative. She served as a deputy campaign manager for former President Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign and as executive director for the Democratic National Committee during his first four years in office.

More recently, she helped lead former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeDetroit auto worker on heated Biden confrontation: 'He kind of went off the deep end' GOP lawmaker shows off AR-15 in office, challenges Biden to 'come and take it' Hegar advances to Democratic runoff in Texas Senate race MORE’s (D-Texas) failed presidential bid and has since served as an informal adviser to Biden’s campaign.

“Like so many other Democrats who are unifying behind Joe Biden’s character and leadership, I’m excited to join the team at this critical moment,” said O’Malley Dillon in a statement circulated by Biden's campaign.

“Vice President Biden is turning out voters at record levels and building the broad coalition we need to ensure Donald Trump doesn’t get a second term. It’s an honor to help make him the 46th President and I’m ready to get to work.”

O’Malley will join Anita Dunn and Greg Schultz, both of whom are helping steer Biden’s bid, atop the campaign.

Dunn took operational control of Biden’s team after his disastrous showing in the Iowa caucuses last month. Schultz, who laid the groundwork for Biden’s run and oversaw initial hiring and delegate strategy, will fill a new role that will involve organizational planning and outreach to donors and other supporters, the campaign said.

“I am grateful to Greg for his leadership and hard work to help get our campaign where it is today, and I will value his continued input on this campaign,” said Biden. “I am also thrilled that Jen is bringing her considerable talent and insight to this team. She will be a tremendous asset to a campaign that is only growing and getting stronger as we prepare to take the fight to Donald Trump this fall.”

Biden’s recent winning spree — including a nearly 30-point rout in South Carolina, taking 10 of 14 Super Tuesday states last week and a crucial victory in Michigan earlier this week — has positioned him as the clear favorite to face off against Trump in November. Biden’s winning streak has opened the floodgates for donations and could allow his campaign to build out its infrastructure across the country.

Trump has already amassed a behemoth reelection campaign that is backed by hundreds of millions of dollars in donations.

--This report was updated at 1:19 p.m.