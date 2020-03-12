Poll: Trump holds double-digit lead in Iowa over Biden and Sanders

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump takes unexpected step to stem coronavirus Democrats start hinting Sanders should drop out Coronavirus disrupts presidential campaigns MORE holds strong leads over both former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump takes unexpected step to stem coronavirus Democrats start hinting Sanders should drop out Coronavirus disrupts presidential campaigns MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump takes unexpected step to stem coronavirus Democrats start hinting Sanders should drop out Coronavirus disrupts presidential campaigns MORE (I-Vt.) in potential head-to-head matchups in Iowa, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll released Thursday.

Trump leads Biden among likely voters by a 51 percent to 41 percent margin, with 8 percent of voters saying they are undecided in the hypothetical matchup.

Trump gets the support of 53 percent of likely voters in a matchup with Sanders, who gets 41 percent support. Six percent of voters are undecided in a Trump-Sanders head-to-head.

The president is buoyed by a net-positive approval rating — 50 percent of Iowans approve of the job he’s doing, while 47 percent disapprove. Thursday’s poll marks the first time in which Trump’s approval rating has broken even in the survey.

“That is a high-water mark in the Iowa Poll,” said J. Ann Selzer of Selzer & Co., which conducted the survey.

While Democrats hope to remain competitive in Iowa, the Hawkeye State has trended Republican in statewide contests.

Iowa voted for former President Obama in both 2008 and 2012 but went for Trump by wider margins in 2016 than more solidly conservative states such as Texas.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll surveyed 667 likely general election voters from March 2-5 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percent.