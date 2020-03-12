Castro forms PAC, boosts five House candidates

Former Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission announcing the formation of a PAC.

The paperwork, which the FEC website shows was signed Wednesday, indicated that the People First Future PAC has donated to five Democrats: Reps. Joaquín Castro (Texas) and Lauren Underwood Lauren UnderwoodOvernight Health Care: Pence says 21 people on cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus | NY begs for more testing kits | Trump signs .3B emergency funding package | Experts say mortality rate likely to drop House Democrats press Trump administration on coronavirus testing affordability Bill banning menthol in cigarettes divides Democrats, with some seeing racial bias MORE (Ill.) and House challengers Marie Newman (Ill.-03), and J.D. Scholten (Iowa-04) and Wendy Davis (Texas-21).

Underwood, a first-term lawmaker who flipped a Republican district in 2018, is running for reelection in a tight race after winning her seat by just 5 points two years ago.

Meanwhile all three Democratic challengers are running in high-profile races. Newman is waging a primary fight against Rep. Dan Lipinski (D), who has earned the ire of progressives over his opposition to abortion access and past comments on the LGBTQ community.

Scholten is running against Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingMan sentenced for throwing glass of water at Steve King Comedians create 'Confederate statue' of Steve King Mother of child in viral meme sends Steve King cease-and-desist for using image in fundraising MORE (R), a top Democratic target who has been hammered for comments praising white nationalism, and Davis is challenging Rep. Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyTrump officials cut testimony short at coronavirus hearing Texas kicks off critical battle for House control Trump: Administration 'very strongly' considering closing southern border amid coronavirus outbreak MORE (R), who won his seat by under 3 points in 2018.

Castro’s PAC is an outgrowth of his failed White House campaign. The former Housing and Urban Development secretary and former San Antonio mayor dropped out of the race in January amid dwindling poll numbers. He later endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump takes unexpected step to stem coronavirus Warren expected to refrain from endorsing Biden, Sanders during primary: report Progressive Jewish group endorses Sanders for president MORE (D-Mass.), who also dropped out earlier this month.