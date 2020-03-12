Biden campaign requests Secret Service protection: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump takes unexpected step to stem coronavirus Democrats start hinting Sanders should drop out Coronavirus disrupts presidential campaigns MORE's (D) campaign has reportedly contacted the Secret Service to request protection for the candidate.

A congressional aide told CNN on Thursday that the campaign had taken the first steps to obtaining protection from Secret Service agents, a service offered to major presidential candidates that would involve the agency taking over security for Biden's campaign for the remainder of the primary and potential general election contest.

Biden's campaign refused to comment on the matter, telling The Hill: “We don’t comment on security.”

A spokesperson for the Secret Service also declined to comment, saying in a statement: "The U.S. Secret Service will not comment specifically on internal, pre-decisional deliberations or preparations related to the designation of a potential protectee."

The congressional source told CNN that the "big four congressional leaders were notified today that the Biden campaign has submitted a formal request for USSS protection."

"Disposition of the matter expected soon," that source added.

The reported request comes days after protesters rushed the stage while Biden was speaking after Super Tuesday contests, coming inches from the candidate before being removed from stage.