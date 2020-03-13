Brady PAC endorses Biden, plans to spend $4 million in 2020

The Brady PAC, which is affiliated with the nation’s oldest anti-gun violence advocacy group, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report — Coronavirus tests a partisan Washington The Memo: Virus crisis upends political world Ocasio-Cortez: 'Rampant voter suppression' contributed to Sanders's loss in Michigan MORE on Friday.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Brady Campaign’s endorsement for Biden earlier this week.

“Joe Biden didn't come to this movement because it was popular or because he was running for president. To the contrary, Joe Biden has led this movement every step of the way—from Brady background checks to keep guns out of dangerous hands, to protecting women who have been or are at risk of being abused, to keeping weapons of war off our streets,” Brady PAC Executive Director Brian Lemek told The Hill on Friday.

“Joe Biden believes where you live should not determine if you live," Lemek added. "He knows survivors, victims, and communities impacted by gun violence, and we know and trust Joe to do what is right and end this epidemic.”

The Brady Bill, which Biden helped pass in 1998, implemented the modern background check system.

The PAC also said Friday that its budget is $4 million for the 2020 cycle, which includes spending $500,000 in Texas alone.

In Senate races, the PAC has already endorsed Democrats Cal Cunningham, Jaime Harrison, Mark Kelly, MJ Hegar and Sara Gideon, who are running to unseat GOP Sens. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisMcConnell cancels Senate break over coronavirus McConnell under pressure to cancel recess over coronavirus GOP senator introduces bill to block lawmakers convicted of felonies from receiving pensions MORE (N.C.), Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamThe Hill's Morning Report — Coronavirus tests a partisan Washington Bill to protect children online ensnared in encryption fight Trudeau's wife tests positive for coronavirus MORE (S.C.), Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyThe Hill's Campaign Report: Defiant Sanders vows to stay in race Giffords endorses Biden as gun safety choice for president Kelly leads McSally by 7 points in Arizona Senate poll MORE (Ariz.), John Cornyn John CornynSenate Republicans poised to reject House coronavirus relief bill McConnell, top GOP senators throw support behind surveillance deal as deadline looms Congress pours cold water on Trump's payroll tax cut MORE (Texas), and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsMcConnell cancels Senate break over coronavirus McConnell under pressure to cancel recess over coronavirus Dem-aligned group launches ads targeting GOP senators over Social Security cuts MORE (Maine), respectively.

The group has endorsed 26 House candidates so far, including incumbent Reps. Colin Allred (D-Texas), Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesHouse Democrats expected to unveil coronavirus package Wednesday Pelosi stands firm amid calls to close Capitol Lawmakers trade insults over Trump budget cuts MORE (D-N.Y.), Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyHillicon Valley: Facebook, Twitter dismantle Russian interference campaign targeting African Americans | YouTube to allow ads on coronavirus videos | Trump signs law banning federal funds for Huawei equipment House Democrats introduce bills to penalize census misinformation Overnight Health Care — Presented by Philip Morris International — Trump to deliver Oval Office statement on coronavirus | WHO declares pandemic | States impose drastic measures | Dems jam GOP with economic package MORE (D-N.Y.), , Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathBiden rolls out over a dozen congressional endorsements after latest primary wins Warren endorsed by Black Lives Matter co-founder's Black to the Future Action Fund Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises MORE (D-Ga.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiThe Hill's Morning Report — Coronavirus tests a partisan Washington The Memo: Virus crisis upends political world Coronavirus shakes up K Street MORE (D-Calif.).

Brady is named in honor of Jim and Sarah Brady. Jim Brady, President Reagan’s press secretary, was shot during an assassination attempt on the president and left paralyzed.

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), a gun violence survivor, announced her endorsement of Biden on Wednesday, which comes with support from the gun violence prevention organization Giffords, which she co-founded.