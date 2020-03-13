CBC chair endorses Biden

Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassClyburn urges Biden to pick black woman as running mate: 'African American women need to be rewarded' for loyalty Asian Pacific American Caucus vice chair 'shocked and dismayed' GOP leader referred to 'Chinese coronavirus' Clyburn takes victory lap after Biden wins big on Super Tuesday MORE (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report — Coronavirus tests a partisan Washington The Memo: Virus crisis upends political world Ocasio-Cortez: 'Rampant voter suppression' contributed to Sanders's loss in Michigan MORE for president, the Biden campaign announced Friday.

“He’s a man of the people — a decent man who not only understands the issues our communities face every day, but is supportive and productive in crafting and implementing solutions needed to close the wage gap, to shrink the disparities in housing, and to equalize access in healthcare coverage,” Bass said in a statement.

Bass joins 36 other members of the CBC in endorsing Biden, who has touted his support among black voters. Bass told the Associated Press that the CBC as a whole is not officially endorsing a candidate, though the majority of members have already announced support for Biden.

Biden also enjoys the backing from major lawmakers and former campaign rivals, Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisClyburn urges Biden to pick black woman as running mate: 'African American women need to be rewarded' for loyalty Biden now has a route to the Oval Office — if he navigates the challenges The Hill's Morning Report - Biden delivers another devastating blow to Sanders MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Campaign Report: Coronavirus hits 2020 race ACLU sues DHS over facial-recognition technology use US paints murky picture of Russian disinformation on coronavirus MORE (D-N.J.).

California went to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report — Coronavirus tests a partisan Washington Ocasio-Cortez: 'Rampant voter suppression' contributed to Sanders's loss in Michigan Overnight Health Care — Presented by Philip Morris International — Why canceling events makes sense amid coronavirus | Ohio official says 100K people in state may have virus | Latest on talks over economic plan | Trump weighs emergency declaration MORE (I-Vt.), Biden’s progressive rival, who has polled well with young Latinos but has struggled to gain support among black voters. Sanders has the endorsement of one CBC member: Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarIlhan Omar announces marriage New York man who threatened Ilhan Omar with 'a bullet in her skull' sentenced to prison time 'Squad' members who backed Sanders hail 'progressive lion' Warren MORE (D-Minn.).