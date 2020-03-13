Sanders leads Biden among Arizona Hispanics ahead of primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report — Coronavirus tests a partisan Washington Ocasio-Cortez: 'Rampant voter suppression' contributed to Sanders's loss in Michigan Overnight Health Care — Presented by Philip Morris International — Why canceling events makes sense amid coronavirus | Ohio official says 100K people in state may have virus | Latest on talks over economic plan | Trump weighs emergency declaration MORE (I-Vt.) leads former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report — Coronavirus tests a partisan Washington The Memo: Virus crisis upends political world Ocasio-Cortez: 'Rampant voter suppression' contributed to Sanders's loss in Michigan MORE among Arizona Hispanic voters, according to a poll released Friday by Univision.



Arizonans will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the Democratic presidential primary, where Biden has taken a lead despite Sanders's strong showing among Hispanics in the West.



According to the poll, conducted by Latino Decisions, 44 percent of the state's Hispanic voters surveyed intend to vote for Sanders, while 39 percent intend to vote for Biden.





Among all Arizona voters, the poll shows Biden with a 51 percent to 34 percent lead over Sanders.The poll indicates Sanders's support among Hispanic voters in the West has remained strong, even as Biden has achieved a string of wins in primaries over the past couple of weeks.But the poll also shows a large majority of Sanders's supporters are willing to switch their support to Biden in a general election, and vice versa.If the candidates in the general election are Biden and, 61 percent of Hispanic respondents said they would vote for Biden, and 24 percent for Trump.In a Sanders-Trump race, 64 percent would vote for the Vermont senator and 22 percent for the president.Among all Arizona voters, Trump fares better but still trails both Sanders and Biden.Biden has a 50 percent to 42 percent lead over Trump among all Arizona voters; Sanders leads Trump 48 percent to 43 percent, according to the poll.Trump's numbers reflect general discontent in Arizona toward issues championed by the White House, including tax cuts and a border wall.Arizona Hispanics overwhelmingly oppose border wall construction, 76 percent to 24 percent. White respondents are split on the issue, with 52 percent in favor and 48 percent against.Overall, 55 percent of Arizonans oppose the wall, while 45 percent support it.And 41 percent of Arizonans say they have not personally benefited at all from Trump's economic policies, while only 18 percent say they have benefited a lot.Among Hispanics, that disparity is even greater, with 53 percent saying they have not benefited "at all," and 13 percent saying they have benefited "a lot."Sanders has benefited from Hispanic support in the West, much like Biden has benefited from the strong backing by African Americans in the South.It's unclear whether the coronavirus crisis will affect turnout in Arizona. The poll shows 50 percent of Arizonans believe the government has done enough to prevent the spread of the disease, while 45 percent say the government has not done enough.The poll was conducted March 6-11 among 1,036 registered voters in Arizona, including 502 Latinos. The margin of error for the statewide poll is 3 percentage points and 4.4 points for the poll of Hispanic voters.