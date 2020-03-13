Where Biden and Sanders stand in the polls ahead of Tuesday's primaries

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report — Coronavirus tests a partisan Washington The Memo: Virus crisis upends political world Ocasio-Cortez: 'Rampant voter suppression' contributed to Sanders's loss in Michigan MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report — Coronavirus tests a partisan Washington Ocasio-Cortez: 'Rampant voter suppression' contributed to Sanders's loss in Michigan Overnight Health Care — Presented by Philip Morris International — Why canceling events makes sense amid coronavirus | Ohio official says 100K people in state may have virus | Latest on talks over economic plan | Trump weighs emergency declaration MORE (I-Vt.) will face each other in four primaries Tuesday as Biden seeks to build a nearly insurmountable lead in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Biden is riding a wave of momentum after a strong Super Tuesday, including a convincing victory in Michigan’s crucial primary earlier this week, building a roughly 150-delegate lead over his progressive rival.

The former vice president is now looking to sweep all four states voting on Tuesday — Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio — although Sanders will get a chance to try to stop his momentum when the two square off against each other during a debate on Sunday.

Here are what polls show in each of the states voting Tuesday:

Arizona

Polling shows Biden with a strong lead in Arizona, which will allocate 67 pledged delegates, the smallest haul of the four states voting Tuesday.

An OH Predictive Insights poll released earlier this month showed him with a 28-point lead, and a Univision poll released Friday showed him 17 points ahead of Sanders.

However, Sanders, who has performed well with Hispanic voters in the West in primaries thus far, has a 5-point edge over Biden among Latinos in the Univision survey.

Sanders lost the Arizona primary to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOcasio-Cortez: 'Rampant voter suppression' contributed to Sanders's loss in Michigan Issa advances in bid to fill Hunter's vacant House seat Sheep in wolves' clothing flock to Biden MORE in 2016 by about 15 points.

Florida

Polls show Biden with a massive advantage in Florida, raising the prospect that the former vice president can deliver a heavy blow to Sanders’s White House ambitions by taking the lion’s share of the Sunshine State’s 219 delegates.

Biden has a 38-point lead in a recent Emerson College survey and leads Sanders by over 40 points in Gravis and University of North Florida polls from this month. The former vice president reached a high-water mark with a 55-point lead over Sanders in a St. Pete Polls survey.

Florida plays to several of Biden’s demographic advantages — the state is home to a good share of African American and older voters that have helped fuel his primary successes.

And while Sanders has done well among Latino voters, Hispanics in Florida are diverse and widely considered more conservative than others in the country, raising the prospect that his brand of democratic socialism may not be as palatable as it was in other states.

Biden has racked up endorsements from across the state, including from Nikki Fried, the commissioner of agriculture and consumer services in Florida and the only Democrat elected statewide.

Sanders lost the Florida primary by more than 30 points in 2016.

Illinois

Biden also appears to be in a strong position heading into the Land of Lincoln’s primary, holding double-digit leads over Sanders.

Gravis and Emerson College polls both released this week showed the former vice president with 38- and 21-point advantages, respectively.

Illinois’s primary, the second-largest of the four contests, will allocate 155 pledged delegates.

Biden has also gotten the endorsements of Illinois players like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D).

Sanders narrowly lost the Illinois primary by under 2 points in 2016.

Ohio:

Polling is scarcer in the Buckeye State, but surveys still show Biden performing well in Ohio, which will award 136 delegates.

An Emerson College poll released this week showed Biden with a 22-point lead over Sanders in Ohio, a state both candidates are hoping to do well to prove their strengths with white working class voters who defected to President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report — Coronavirus tests a partisan Washington The Memo: Virus crisis upends political world Bill to protect children online ensnared in encryption fight MORE in 2016.

Observers believe that Biden’s victory in Michigan, which was largely fueled by white voters both with and without college degrees, could leak into Ohio, another Rust Belt state.

Sanders lost Ohio’s primary by about 13 points against Clinton.