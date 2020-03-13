Trump campaign turns to virtual tools amid coronavirus spread

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report — Coronavirus tests a partisan Washington The Memo: Virus crisis upends political world Bill to protect children online ensnared in encryption fight MORE’s reelection campaign announced Friday that it will turn to a range of digital and virtual tools to gin up support for the president amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The campaign said in a press release that the efforts will include holding virtual events with top surrogates, using online training platforms for supporters, tapping into its volunteer network to make calls in upcoming primary states, and increasing online voter registration efforts for past attendees of Trump rallies.

The online efforts will kick into full gear next week with a National Day of Action and National Week of Training, both of which will be held digitally. The activities will train volunteers on call-from-home applications ahead of “a super Saturday call day.”

“The Trump campaign’s data and technology operation is the most sophisticated in history, so we’re better positioned to virtually engage voters than any other campaign,” said Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, Trump’s campaign manager. “We have a huge advantage over Democrats and are well on our way toward our goal of 2 million trained volunteers, which means we already have a massive army we can mobilize to help re-elect the President.”

The Republican National Committee (RNC), which has fundraised and worked closely with the Trump campaign, also said it will tap into digital tools due to the pandemic.

“With our field organization largely built out and over half a million volunteers already engaged, we are in an incredibly strong position to activate an aggressive digital and virtual political operation,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielHillicon Valley: Facebook, Twitter dismantle Russian interference campaign targeting African Americans | YouTube to allow ads on coronavirus videos | Trump signs law banning federal funds for Huawei equipment House Democrats introduce bills to penalize census misinformation House Oversight panel calls on GOP to stop sending 'census' mailers MORE.

The announcement comes as the coronavirus revamps the 2020 race and general life across the country. Besides the cancellations of major sporting events, school closures and other developments, both the Trump campaign and the campaigns for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report — Coronavirus tests a partisan Washington The Memo: Virus crisis upends political world Ocasio-Cortez: 'Rampant voter suppression' contributed to Sanders's loss in Michigan MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report — Coronavirus tests a partisan Washington Ocasio-Cortez: 'Rampant voter suppression' contributed to Sanders's loss in Michigan Overnight Health Care — Presented by Philip Morris International — Why canceling events makes sense amid coronavirus | Ohio official says 100K people in state may have virus | Latest on talks over economic plan | Trump weighs emergency declaration MORE (I-Vt.) have had to rejigger their schedules to adjust to concerns over the pandemic.

Trump on Wednesday canceled campaign events in Colorado, Nevada and Wisconsin. Biden and Sanders were both forced to scrap rallies in Cleveland earlier this week and later directed staffers to work from home and cancel other public events.

The cancellations, which were done under the advisement of public health officials, are perceived to particularly hurt Trump and Sanders, who lean on raucous and crowded rallies to help fuel their campaigns.

There have been more than 1,800 confirmed coronavirus cases thus far in the U.S. Forty-one people have died, according to The New York Times’s tally.