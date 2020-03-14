Biden has not been tested for coronavirus, campaign says

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump faces toughest crisis of presidency in coronavirus Trump campaign turns to virtual tools amid coronavirus spread Where Biden and Sanders stand in the polls ahead of Tuesday's primaries MORE's campaign said Friday that the presidential candidate has not been tested for the coronavirus and has no symptoms.

”Vice President Biden has no fever, no cough, no shortness of breath or other symptoms consistent with coronavirus, and the campaign has not been informed of or become aware of any relevant contact with an individual who has tested positive,” Biden's public health advisory committee said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.

Biden on Friday tried to host a virtual town hall meeting with voters in Illinois to answer questions about the virus, but the virtual meeting was marred by technical difficulties.

“I’m sorry this has been such a disjointed effort here because of the connections," Biden said after answering one question, according to ABC News. "There’s a lot more to say but I’ve already probably said too much to you.”

Illinois along with Arizona, Ohio and Florida are set to vote Tuesday in the next round of Democratic primaries. The elections haven't been canceled because of the coronavirus, but election officials have said that they're taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of all voters.

Biden is currently in a commanding lead for the party's presidential nomination after big wins on Super Tuesday and earlier this week.