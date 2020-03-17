Mark Curran wins GOP Senate primary in Illinois



The Associated Press called the race for Curran with more than 68 percent of precincts reporting. Curran beat out Peggy Hubbard, his nearest competitor, by roughly 20 points.



“What I need to do is sell people on the possibility, and I absolutely believe in the possibility that we can take out Dick Durbin,” Curran told the Chicago Sun Times . “And if we can do that, it’ll be the biggest upset in America.”