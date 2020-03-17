Bobby Rush wins Illinois House primary

Rep. Bobby Rush Bobby Lee RushIllinois governor endorses Biden one day before primary Biden rolls out over a dozen congressional endorsements after latest primary wins Democratic lawmaker notes difference in response to his 'hoodie' protest and Gaetz's 'gas mask' MORE (D-Ill.) won the Democratic primary in Illinois’s 1st District, earning him the chance to run for a 14th term.

Rush prevailed over three other Democrats challenging him for the nomination. With 46 percent of precincts reporting, the Congressman easily won with 70 percent of the vote. Democrat Sarah Gad was second with 11.2 percent.