Jim Oberweis wins GOP primary to challenge Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood

Jim Oberweis won the GOP primary in Illinois's 14th Congressional District and will face off against Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) in the November general election.

Oberweis, a state senator and dairy executive, defeated six other Republicans and will now try to unseat Underwood, who flipped a GOP-held seat in 2018 by 5 points.

The Associated Press called the race for Oberweis on Friday, days after the primary on Tuesday ended too close to call. Oberweis got 25.6 percent of the vote, prevailing over state Sen. Sue Rezin (R), who got 22.8 percent.