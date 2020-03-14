Sanders wins Northern Mariana Islands caucus

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThis is how devastating the Green New Deal would be for Wisconsin Overnight Health Care — Presented by Philip Morris International — Trump declares national emergency | Pelosi announces deal on coronavirus package | Trump pledges to overhaul virus testing Overnight Energy: Trump to buy crude oil to help industry | Sanders, Democrats decry assistance to oil companies amid coronavirus | Judge sides with California in cap-and-trade lawsuit MORE (I-Vt.) is projected to win the Northern Mariana Islands 2020 Democratic caucus, The Associated Press reported Saturday.

Sanders won 84 votes and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump faces toughest crisis of presidency in coronavirus Trump campaign turns to virtual tools amid coronavirus spread Where Biden and Sanders stand in the polls ahead of Tuesday's primaries MORE received 47 votes, CNN reported. Two votes went uncommitted.

The win will allocate four delegates to Sanders, with Biden garnering two delegates from the contest.

The Northern Mariana Islands have been a United States territory since 1975 and in 2016, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWhere Biden and Sanders stand in the polls ahead of Tuesday's primaries Meghan McCain: Trump will replace Pence with Haley to counter 'identity politics' Ocasio-Cortez: 'Rampant voter suppression' contributed to Sanders's loss in Michigan MORE won the group of islands' caucus.

Biden currently has 830 candidates to Sanders’s 736, according to the AP. Biden’s presidential bid received a boost with a win in Michigan this week, taking the top prize in the majority of states that voted in the Democratic primary Tuesday.

Sanders committed to stay in the race the next day, acknowledging that Tuesday was “not a good night for our campaign from a delegate point of view."

“We are winning the generational debate. While Joe Biden continues to do very well with older Americans, especially those people over 65, our campaign continues to win the vast majority of votes of younger people,” Sanders told supporters Wednesday.

Biden and Sanders will debate Sunday in Washington, D.C. The debate was initially set to be held in Arizona, but it has been moved to the nation’s capital amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.