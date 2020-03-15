Biden says US would prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks better if he's elected

Joe Biden Joe BidenFormer Pennsylvania governor: Biden nomination will be 'virtually clinched' after next Tuesday How coronavirus is changing Sunday's debate The Memo: Coronavirus scrambles the art of campaigning MORE, a leading Democratic presidential candidate, said Sunday that the nation would be better equipped to respond to outbreaks such as the coronavirus pandemic if he were serving in the White House.

“No President can promise to prevent future outbreaks. But I can promise you that when I'm President, we will prepare better, respond better, and recover better,” the former vice president wrote in an op-ed published by CNN.

“We will lead with science, listen to experts, and heed their advice. We will rebuild American leadership and rally the world to meet global threats. And I will always, always tell the truth. That is the responsibility of a President,” he added.

In the op-ed, Biden outlines many of proposals laid out in his plan to combat COVID-19, which he released on Thursday.

Biden’s plan calls for a number of measures, including making free testing available for Americans.

Every American who needs one should be tested at no charge, and the White House should measure and report each day how many tests were ordered, completed and returned positive, Biden wrote.

He also called for an increase in capability to prevent and treat the coronavirus by preparing hospitals for an influx of patients.

In the new op-ed, Biden also called out President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer Pennsylvania governor: Biden nomination will be 'virtually clinched' after next Tuesday How coronavirus is changing Sunday's debate The Memo: Coronavirus scrambles the art of campaigning MORE for refusing to “take responsibility” for the government's response.

“When asked a legitimate public health question, he said, ‘Yeah, no, I don't take responsibility at all.’ It is the job of the President to take responsibility -- and his response is unacceptable,” Biden wrote.

Trump said as he declared a national emergency on Friday that he does not take responsibility when asked about public testing delays.

Biden also wrote that the government’s “ability to respond effectively has been undermined by the hollowing-out of our agencies and the disparagement of science.”

“We have to get to work immediately to dig ourselves out of this hole,” Biden added.

Biden is leading the Democratic presidential primary field, with more than 150 delegates more than his opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFormer Pennsylvania governor: Biden nomination will be 'virtually clinched' after next Tuesday How coronavirus is changing Sunday's debate The Memo: Coronavirus scrambles the art of campaigning MORE (I-Vt.).

Four more states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, will hold primary races Tuesday.

Biden and Sanders will face off in a debate Sunday night.

The debate was moved to a Washington D.C studio, from Phoenix, and there will be no live studio audience. The Democratic National Committee said the change was made out of caution amid the pandemic.