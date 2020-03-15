Sanders, Biden talk about coronavirus precautions they're taking

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFormer Pennsylvania governor: Biden nomination will be 'virtually clinched' after next Tuesday How coronavirus is changing Sunday's debate The Memo: Coronavirus scrambles the art of campaigning MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFormer Pennsylvania governor: Biden nomination will be 'virtually clinched' after next Tuesday How coronavirus is changing Sunday's debate The Memo: Coronavirus scrambles the art of campaigning MORE (I-Vt.) discussed the precautions they were taking to protect themselves from the coronavirus during Sunday night's Democratic debate.

"I am taking all precautions people of all ages take," Biden said. "I wash my hands God knows how many times a day with hot water and soap."

The former vice president said he does not shake hands anymore and has avoided touching his face.

Sanders also outlined the precautions he was taking on the campaign trail as the virus continues to spread across the country.

"I’m not shaking hands," Sanders said. "I’m using a lot of soap and hand sanitizers to make sure I do not get the infection."

Biden, 77, and Sanders, 78, are both considered to be at high risk for the virus given their ages. President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer Pennsylvania governor: Biden nomination will be 'virtually clinched' after next Tuesday How coronavirus is changing Sunday's debate The Memo: Coronavirus scrambles the art of campaigning MORE, 73, is also considered more susceptible to the virus.

The White House physician said Saturday that Trump tested negative for the virus after being in proximity to several people who later tested positive for the disease and interacting with others who have self-quarantined.

Biden and Sanders have made major changes to their campaigns, scrapping rallies and retail politicking, and have instead turned to virtual events and digital forums. Campaign staffs for both candidates are also working from home.

The lack of public events could deal a blow to Sanders, whose rallies have become famous for their massive turnout.

Sanders livestreamed a fireside chat Saturday evening, while Biden hosted a virtual town hall on Friday.