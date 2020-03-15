Biden responds to Sanders challenging him on super PACs: 'Give me a break'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFormer Pennsylvania governor: Biden nomination will be 'virtually clinched' after next Tuesday How coronavirus is changing Sunday's debate The Memo: Coronavirus scrambles the art of campaigning MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFormer Pennsylvania governor: Biden nomination will be 'virtually clinched' after next Tuesday How coronavirus is changing Sunday's debate The Memo: Coronavirus scrambles the art of campaigning MORE (I-Vt.) sparred over campaign financing and super PACs at Sunday's night's Democratic debate.

Sanders hammered Biden over his refusal to disavow super PACs that have endorsed his presidential campaign, with the former vice president asserting the Vermont Independent has "nine super PACs" working for his campaign.

"You get rid of the nine super PACs you have?" Biden asked.

"I don't have any super PACs," Sanders responded.

"You want me to list them?" Biden shot back.

"Yeah, you go ahead and list them," said Sanders.

Biden then exclaimed, "Oh, give me a break!"

"No, I won't give you a break on this one. You've condemned super PACs. You've got a super PAC, and it's running negative ads."

Biden: "You have 9 super PACs, do you want me to list them?"



Bernie: "Yes, please list them"



It was unclear which groups Biden was referring to, though a number of issue-based organizations and their related super PACs have endorsed Sanders, including the immigration reform-supporting Dream Defenders Fight PAC and the environmental activism group Sunrise Movement PAC.

Our Revolution, a nonprofit that was founded by Sanders campaign surrogates after his failed 2016 White House bid, has actively supported the senator and candidates adjacent to his views, though the group is not registered as a super PAC and is instead a 501(c)(4).