Biden says he will pick woman as VP

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFormer Pennsylvania governor: Biden nomination will be 'virtually clinched' after next Tuesday How coronavirus is changing Sunday's debate The Memo: Coronavirus scrambles the art of campaigning MORE vowed on Sunday to choose a woman as his running mate if he wins the Democratic presidential nomination.

“I commit that I will, in fact, pick a woman to be vice president,” Biden said at a Democratic presidential debate in Washington. “There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow.”

CNN moderator Dana Bash Dana BashJake Tapper, Dana Bash, Jorge Ramos to moderate CNN, Univision debate in Arizona Limbaugh: Trump advised me to 'never apologize' for Buttigieg remarks Sunday shows - Spotlight shines on Bloomberg, stop and frisk MORE asked Biden again if he was committed to picking a woman after he answered a separate question, and the former vice president replied affirmatively. "Yes," he said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFormer Pennsylvania governor: Biden nomination will be 'virtually clinched' after next Tuesday How coronavirus is changing Sunday's debate The Memo: Coronavirus scrambles the art of campaigning MORE (I-Vt.) said he would "in all likelihood" pick a woman as his running mate if he could upset Biden and win the nomination.

Sanders added that more important than choosing a woman as his running mate would be choosing a progressive to run alongside him.

“There are progressive women out there,” he said.

Both candidates have come under pressure to choose women as their potential running mates, especially after Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden endorses Warren bankruptcy plan Castro forms PAC, boosts five House candidates Both parties see gains on environmental scorecard MORE (D-Mass.) dropped out of the presidential race.

With Warren’s exit from the race, the Democratic nominating contest has come down to two white men in their 70s, a remarkable outcome in a primary field that began last year as the most diverse in U.S. history.

Biden had previously expressed openness to choosing a woman as his running mate, but it wasn’t until Sunday that he made a firm commitment to doing so.