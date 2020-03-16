Illinois governor endorses Biden one day before primary

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden commits to female VP; CDC says no events of 50+ people for 8 weeks 5 takeaways from the Democratic debate Media figures praise audience-free debate format MORE in the Democratic presidential primary on Monday, one day before the state’s primary contest.

Pritzker said Biden is the "right candidate" to face President Trump in November, calling him a candidate able to unite the party and "restore respect to our nation's highest office."

“Joe will stand on the side of working families and serve as a partner to us in Illinois as we work to create good paying jobs, expand healthcare and invest in education,” Pritzker said in a statement. “After four years of Donald Trump's failure to lead with honor, tell the truth, or stand up for the middle class, we need a steady hand and a President who is ready to move our nation past the divisiveness and vitriol that have become the norm in 2020.”

Pritzker is the latest Illinois Democrat to back Biden’s campaign.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth have endorsed Biden, as have Reps. Bobby Rush, Sean Casten, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Brad Schneider, Danny Davis, Mike Quigley, Robin Kelly and Bill Foster.

Illinois is one of four states holding primary races Tuesday.

Biden currently leads his primary opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), by 154 pledged delegates.