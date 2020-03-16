Biden leads Sanders among Florida Hispanics

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden commits to female VP; CDC says no events of 50+ people for 8 weeks 5 takeaways from the Democratic debate Media figures praise audience-free debate format MORE has an 8-point lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden commits to female VP; CDC says no events of 50+ people for 8 weeks 5 takeaways from the Democratic debate Media figures praise audience-free debate format MORE (I-Vt.) among Florida Hispanic voters, according to a new poll released by Univision Monday.

According to the poll conducted by Latino Decisions, 48 percent of registered Hispanic voters in Florida will vote for Biden during the state's primary on Tuesday, while 40 percent will cast their ballots for Sanders.

Among all Florida voters, Biden has a 63 percent to 25 percent lead over Sanders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders has generally led in the Latino vote among states to vote so far, contributing to his win in Nevada, while Biden has pulled ahead with support from African American and older voters.

Sanders fares relatively well among Florida Hispanics despite comments he made in February on CBS's "60 Minutes" offering restrained praise for former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro's health care and education policies.

The state's Democrats panned Sanders for those comments, in a nod to the political clout of the local Cuban population, and other national-origin groups who have historical aversions toward socialist governments.

But the poll shows the division between Florida Hispanics who support Sanders and Biden is not as driven by national origin as it is by age.

Among the Cuban-origin voters surveyed planning to vote in the Democratic primaries, Sanders leads Biden 47 percent to 46 percent.

Among Puerto Rican-origin voters — the largest Hispanic community in the state — Biden leads 53 percent to 38 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden also leads among Hispanic voters of other national origins, by 45 percent to 39 percent.

Sanders' biggest lead over Biden by demographic breakdown is among all Hispanic voters age 18-29, 54 percent of whom intend to vote for the Vermont senator, versus 33 percent for the former vice president.

Biden leads among the two other major age groups polled: Among 30- to 49-year-olds, Biden has a 54 percent to 33 percent lead, and among Hispanic voters over the age of 50, Biden leads 62 percent to 28 percent.

In match-ups against President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden commits to female VP; CDC says no events of 50+ people for 8 weeks This week: Senate balances surveillance fight with growing coronavirus concerns Juan Williams: Trump must be held to account over coronavirus MORE, both Democratic candidates fare similarly among Hispanic voters.

Biden would beat Trump 53 percent to 34 percent among Florida Hispanics, and Sanders would beat Trump 52 percent to 36 percent.

But among all Florida voters, the Democrats both trail Trump, Sanders by a wider margin.

According to the poll, Trump would beat Biden 48 percent to 45 percent among all Florida voters, and would beat Sanders 49 percent to 42 percent.

The poll was conducted from March 6 to 12 among 1,071 Florida voters, including 571 Latinos. The statewide poll has a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points, the poll of Hispanic voters a margin of error of 4.3 points, and the poll of Hispanic Democrats a margin of error of 5.3 points.