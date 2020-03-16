Sanders: 'Not sure' it makes 'a lot of sense' to hold primaries right now

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden commits to female VP; CDC says no events of 50+ people for 8 weeks 5 takeaways from the Democratic debate Media figures praise audience-free debate format MORE (I-Vt.) said Sunday evening he’s not sure it makes sense for states to hold primaries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper, speaking with Sanders after the Democratic debate with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden commits to female VP; CDC says no events of 50+ people for 8 weeks 5 takeaways from the Democratic debate Media figures praise audience-free debate format MORE, asked if the four states scheduled to hold primary elections on Tuesday should go ahead with voting.

Cooper noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended against holding events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would hope the governors listen to the public health experts and they’re saying … we don’t want gatherings of 50 or more people,” Sanders said. “And when I think about some of the elderly people sitting behind the desks, registering people and all that, does that make a lot of sense? I’m not sure that it does.”

Bernie Sanders fires back at his Democratic rival Joe Biden’s attack on his health care plan, saying he “distorted virtually everything that I’m trying to do here” https://t.co/GyT4WEkjZQ #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/pwOPjnuskA — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 15, 2020

Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio are set to hold primary elections Tuesday.

Louisiana, Georgia and Puerto Rico — all with previously scheduled primaries in late March and early April — have announced they are delaying their elections.

Sanders heads into Tuesday's contests trailing Biden in the delegate count. Biden has claimed the front-runner mantle following his decisive victory in South Carolina primary on Feb. 29 and winning 10 of 14 states a few days later on Super Tuesday.

Several states across the country have put in place restrictions and limitations amid the pandemic, with dozens closing schools.