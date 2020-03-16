Poll: Biden and Sanders lead Trump in Ohio

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden commits to female VP; CDC says no events of 50+ people for 8 weeks 5 takeaways from the Democratic debate Media figures praise audience-free debate format MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden commits to female VP; CDC says no events of 50+ people for 8 weeks 5 takeaways from the Democratic debate Media figures praise audience-free debate format MORE (I-Vt.) both lead President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden commits to female VP; CDC says no events of 50+ people for 8 weeks This week: Senate balances surveillance fight with growing coronavirus concerns Juan Williams: Trump must be held to account over coronavirus MORE in a hypothetical general election match-up in the battleground state of Ohio, according to a new poll.

Biden leads Trump by 4 points, at 49 percent support to the president's 45 percent, based on the NBC News–Marist survey released Monday. And Sanders leads Trump by 2 points in Ohio, at 48 percent to 46 percent.

Ohio is one of several states the Democratic National Committee is focusing on as part of its “Battleground Build-Up 2020” program, which aims to lay the groundwork for the eventual Democratic presidential nominee.

Trump won the state in the 2016 election.

Ohio is one of four states set to hold its primary on Tuesday. Biden is leading Sanders there by a whopping 23 points, at 58 percent compared to Sanders’s 35 percent, based on the same poll.

The NBC News–Marist poll of Ohio was conducted March 10-13. It surveyed 1,710 registered voters, with a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points, and 486 likely Democratic primary voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 5.6 percentage points.