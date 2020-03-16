Poll: Trump leads Biden and Sanders in Florida

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden commits to female VP; CDC says no events of 50+ people for 8 weeks This week: Senate balances surveillance fight with growing coronavirus concerns Juan Williams: Trump must be held to account over coronavirus MORE leads both former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden commits to female VP; CDC says no events of 50+ people for 8 weeks 5 takeaways from the Democratic debate Media figures praise audience-free debate format MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden commits to female VP; CDC says no events of 50+ people for 8 weeks 5 takeaways from the Democratic debate Media figures praise audience-free debate format MORE (I-Vt.) in hypothetical head-to-head match-ups in Florida, according to a new poll out one day before the state's Democratic primary.

Forty-eight percent of Florida voters said they would vote for Trump in a head-to-head match-up with Biden, compared to 45 percent of Florida voters who said they would vote for Biden in the same scenario, according to a new Univision survey.

Meanwhile, in a head-to-head match-up with Sanders, Trump received 49 percent support, while the senator garnered 42 percent.

The survey comes one day before Floridians head to the polls in the state's Democratic primary. The same Univision poll shows Biden with 63 percent support, while Sanders trails at 25 percent.

A number of other polls have shown Biden with substantial leads in the Sunshine State.

The eventual Democratic nominee will face a tough battle against Trump in the state regardless of who it is.

The Univision poll shows Trump, who officially became a Florida resident last year with a 54 percent approval rating, while 46 percent said they disapproved.

The Univision Noticias survey was conducted March 6-12 among 1,071 voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.