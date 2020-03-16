Ohio governor calls for delaying Tuesday's primary until June

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said Monday he would back a lawsuit aiming to delay the state's presidential primary until June because of the growing threat of the coronavirus that has already infected thousands of people around the country.

DeWine said the 13 hours of in-person voting scheduled to begin Tuesday morning would put Ohio voters and the estimated 35,000 poll workers who will staff polling places at risk. He pointed to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommend gatherings be kept smaller than 50 people.

"We cannot conduct this election tomorrow, the in-person voting for 13 hours tomorrow, and conform to these guidelines," DeWine said. The state has urged those over 65 to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. "We should not force them to make this choice, the choice between their health and their constitutional rights and duties."

BREAKING: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine: "It is clear that tomorrow's in-person voting does not conform and cannot conform with these CDC guidelines. We cannot conduct this election tomorrow, the in-person voting...and conform to these guidelines." https://t.co/1TBAL8cn2G pic.twitter.com/HHPny2eWFd — ABC News (@ABC) March 16, 2020

DeWine does not have the power to delay elections unilaterally except in the case of invasion; instead, he said he would support a lawsuit filed in Franklin County by those who would be put at risk of exposure seeking to delay the election until June 2.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R), who would be the defendant in a suit, said he would direct Attorney General Dave Yost (R) not to contest the suit. LaRose said he would submit a detailed proposal to the court seeking permission to delay the election, and to conduct as much of the election as possible by mail.

"Suspending in-person voting is a serious matter, and we have tired to do everything we could to avoid that," LaRose said.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R) said state officials had spoken with the heads of the Ohio Democratic and Republican parties about the decision.

DeWine has taken some of the most aggressive steps of any governor in hopes of blunting the worst of the coronavirus. He said Sunday that bars, restaurants and gyms would be shuttered.

Ohio has reported 50 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus. State officials say there are likely thousands more cases that have not yet been diagnosed.

"We know that's the tip of the iceberg," said Amy Acton, the director of Ohio's health department.