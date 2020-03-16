Kentucky postpones May primary until June 23

Kentucky has postponed its May 19 primary to June 23, state officials announced Monday.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams (R) said on Twitter that he and Gov. Andy Beshear (D) agreed to delay the state’s primary.

“Postponing the primary was not an easy decision, but the Republican secretary of state and Democratic governor agree,” he said.

Adams added that he hopes the postponement will “allow us to have a normal election.” If not, he said, it will give the state “time to assess what changes we must make” to have the primary.

The May 19th primary election is delayed to June 23rd. Find out why here: pic.twitter.com/qMAlT4RS4N — KY Sec. of State Michael G. Adams (@KYSecState) March 16, 2020

Kentucky joins Louisiana and Georgia in delaying their primary elections amid the coronavirus outbreak. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) on Monday called for his state’s primary, set to take place Tuesday, to be delayed until June.

Kentucky was initially scheduled to award its 54 delegates the same day as Oregon.

The Bluegrass State had 22 cases of coronavirus as of Monday night, according to its health department.

Beshear announced in a Monday press conference that bars and restaurants would be open only for delivery, takeout and drive-thru service.