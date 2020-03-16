The Hill's Campaign Report: Ohio governor backs postponing Tuesday primary

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We’re Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here’s what we’re watching today on the campaign trail.

LEADING THE DAY:

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announced today he would support a lawsuit that would aim to delay the state's presidential primary until June 2, amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Hill’s Reid Wilson reports there are more than 50 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus in the state. Ohio officials say there are likely thousands more cases that have not yet been diagnosed.

DeWine’s announcement comes less than 24 hours before Illinois, Florida and Arizona are set to hold their primaries. The states, including Ohio, all offer early voting. As of Monday, Florida, Arizona and Illinois had not announced any delays in their planned primaries.

We are aware of voters’ concerns over #COVID19. FL Dept of Health has assured healthy Floridians it’s safe to work the polls for & vote in Tuesday’s election. Supervisors of Elections are ensuring polls are prepared for voters. For latest COVID-19 updates: https://t.co/eLTuhwTGAn — Laurel M. Lee (@FLSecofState) March 16, 2020

“Much of the voting for this election already has been done. Also, at this point there is no date in the foreseeable future when we can expect greater safety with any certainty,” Matt Dietrich, public information officer for the Illinois State Board of Elections, told reporters in a memo. “Taking action to move to an all-mail ballot system, as has been suggested by some media members, fails to take into account the needs of many disabled voters who are unable to cast paper ballots by mail.”

“We think it’s safe to vote at a polling place on election day,” Arizona’s Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said. “We’re making sure that the counties are implementing common-sense health precautions.”

Meanwhile, President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden commits to female VP; CDC says no events of 50+ people for 8 weeks This week: Senate balances surveillance fight with growing coronavirus concerns Juan Williams: Trump must be held to account over coronavirus MORE weighed in on this issue, saying he would leave the decision of postponing elections to the states, but added that he thought it would be unnecessary.

All of these updates come as governments at all levels roll out restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. Trump announced a number of new guidelines during a briefing on Monday afternoon. Officials also recommend that Americans avoid gatherings of more than 10 people; avoid discretionary travel; avoid eating in bars, restaurants and food courts; and engage in schooling from home when possible. Visit the CDC's website for more information.

READ MORE:

Ohio governor calls for delaying Tuesday's primary until June, from Reid.

Kentucky postpones May primary until June 23, by The Hill's Justine Coleman.

Illinois governor endorses Biden ahead of primary, reports The Hill’s Rebecca Klar.

Sanders: 'Not sure' it makes 'a lot of sense' to hold primaries right now, by Rebecca.

FROM THE TRAIL:

Biden vowed on Sunday to choose a woman as his running mate should he win the nomination, Max reports. “I commit that I will, in fact, pick a woman to be vice president,” Biden said at a Democratic presidential debate in Washington. “There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow.” Biden has expressed openness in the past to tapping a woman as his VP pick, but his remarks on Sunday marked the first time he has made a firm commitment to doing so.

Sanders, meanwhile, said that he would “in all likelihood” pick a woman running mate, but argued that it was more important to choose a progressive. “There are progressive women out there,” he said.

READ MORE FROM THE DEBATE:

Five takeaways from Sunday night’s Democratic debate, by The Hill’s Jonathan Easley.

Biden, Sanders debate 'Medicare for All' as response to coronavirus, by The Hill's Peter Sullivan

Sanders, Biden talk about coronavirus precautions they're taking, by Julia

Biden says he would mobilize the military to address coronavirus, by Jonathan

Sanders, Biden bump elbows ahead of debate, by Julia

The Memo: Biden, Sanders hold unconventional debate amid coronavirus pandemic, by The Hill's Niall Stanage

Media figures praise audience-free debate format, by The Hill's Alicia Cohn

Biden responds to Sanders challenging him on super PACs: 'Give me a break,' by The Hill's John Bowden

PERSPECTIVES:

The Chicago Tribune: Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden commits to female VP; CDC says no events of 50+ people for 8 weeks 5 takeaways from the Democratic debate Media figures praise audience-free debate format MORE for sensible Democratic leadership

Joshua Spivek: Biden and the art of the political resurrection.

David Smith: The acid test for Trump’s leadership is whether he can save himself

Armstrong Williams: Democrats will go broke betting on black voters

FROM CONGRESS AND THE STATES:

The progressive group Democracy for America is endorsing Mckayla Wilkes (D) in Maryland’s 5th District race as she seeks to oust House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerOn The Money: Pelosi announces deal over coronavirus package | Questions remain about Trump's support | Trump declares national emergency | Stocks rally to close out wild week Pelosi, Trump strike deal on coronavirus response package Dems vow Friday vote on coronavirus stimulus MORE (D), who is serving his 20th term in Congress. Wilkes, who is 29, has been likened to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThis is how devastating the Green New Deal would be for Wisconsin Ocasio-Cortez: 'Rampant voter suppression' contributed to Sanders's loss in Michigan Ocasio-Cortez set to make her first appearance on Fox News MORE (D-N.Y.), both for her left-leaning politics, her challenge to a longtime Democratic leader and her backstory as a working-class woman of color. The Hill’s Jonathan Easley reports.

MONEY WATCH:

Biden made some news at Sunday night’s Democratic debate with the off-the-cuff revelation that he raised some $33 million in the first half of March, Max reports. The sum is his best yet and suggests that his campaign is reaping the financial benefits of his recent winning streak in the primary contest.

POLL WATCH:

UNIVISION – FLORIDA PRIMARY

Biden: 63 percent

Sanders: 25 percent

Gabbard: 2 percent

NBC NEWS/MARIST – OHIO PRIMARY

Biden: 58 percent

Sanders: 35 percent

Gabbard: 2 percent

NBC NEWS/MARIST – ARIZONA PRIMARY

Biden: 56 percent

Sanders: 36 percent

Gabbard: 1 percent

MONMOUTH – ARIZONA PRIMARY

Biden: 51 percent

Sanders: 31 percent

Gabbard: 1 percent

NBC NEWS/WALL STREET JOURNAL – NATIONAL

Biden: 61 percent (+46)

Sanders: 32 percent (+5)

Gabbard: 4 percent (+3)

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

March 17:

-Arizona Democratic primary

-Florida primaries

-Illinois primaries

-Ohio primaries

March 29:

Puerto Rico Democratic primary

ONE FUN THING:

