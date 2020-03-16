Judge refuses to reschedule Ohio primary amid coronavirus fears

A Franklin County judge declined to reschedule the Ohio primary set for Tuesday despite a plea from the governor to delay voting as the state deals with a coronavirus outbreak.

Common Pleas Court Judge Richard Frye said in his Monday ruling that it would be a “terrible precedent” for a judge to change the date and rules 12 hours before the election takes place, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

The judge’s decision comes hours after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Secretary of State Frank LaRose called for the election to be delayed as the nation deals with the coronavirus outbreak. The governor’s office filed a suit in Franklin County.

"We cannot conduct this election tomorrow, the in-person voting for 13 hours tomorrow, and conform to these guidelines," DeWine said. "We should not force them to make this choice, the choice between their health and their constitutional rights and duties."

DeWine is not able to delay the primary to June 2 on his own except in the case of an invasion, so he filed the suit in Franklin County. LaRose also announced after the lawsuit's filing that he would instruct Attorney General Dave Yost (R) not to challenge the suit.

Since the governor’s announcement earlier in the day, poll workers had been told not to show up for the election starting at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, but the judge’s ruling puts the election back on, according to the Columbus newspaper.

Some officials, such as Ohio Department of Aging Director Judith Brachman, are worried this will force the older population in the state to decide between their health and their right to vote.

“I’m concerned about other older adults. I don’t want others to have a problem based on their wanting to go vote and potentially getting exposed to something,” she said, according to the Dispatch.

Health officials have warned that older people and those with underlying health conditions should avoid public places to avoid the spread of coronavirus. COVID-19 is more likely to cause serious illness or death in those demographics.

After the governor’s announcement, a candidate in the Republican primary for Wood County Common Pleas Court, Corey Speweik, challenged the delay, calling it a “judicial fiat” in a lawsuit filed in the Ohio Supreme Court before the ruling.

The Court had not acted on the case as of Monday evening, according to the newspaper.

Ohio is one of four states planning on holding its election Tuesday, along with Arizona, Florida and Illinois. Several states, including Louisiana, Georgia and Kentucky, have postponed their elections amid the outbreak.

The governor Buckeye state previously announced Sunday that it would close all restaurants and bars as the number of cases in the country skyrocketed.