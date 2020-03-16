Rep. Kennedy uses campaign email list to raise money to combat coronavirus

Rep. Joe KennedyJoseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyThe Hill's Campaign Report: Campaigns confront reality of coronavirus Kennedy suspends campaign activities for a week due to coronavirus outbreak The Hill's Campaign Report: Defiant Sanders vows to stay in race MORE (D-Mass.) will use the email list for his Senate campaign to raise funds to help those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, according to an email sent to his supporters on Monday.
The email included a list of organizations in Massachusetts and at the national level, to which individuals can donate, such as Meals on Wheels, the United Way Central Mass, and United Way Mass Bay.
"Donate to the frontline organizations doing the hard work of protecting the most vulnerable in the face of this crisis," Kennedy said in an email to supporters.
The move comes after Kennedy's campaign announced last week he was suspending his campaign activities for at least a week, and would instead focus his digital resources to relaying information to the public on the coronavirus.
Kennedy held a virtual town hall on Sunday, in which he and Massachusetts State Rep. Jon Santiago (D), who is also a physician, took questions on the issue.
The congressman's primary opponent, Sen. Ed MarkeyEdward (Ed) John MarkeyOvernight Energy: Trump to buy crude oil to help industry | Sanders, Democrats decry assistance to oil companies amid coronavirus | Judge sides with California in cap-and-trade lawsuit The Hill's Campaign Report: Campaigns confront reality of coronavirus Trump says government will buy crude oil to help industry MORE (D-Mass.), has also put a focus on combatting the virus.