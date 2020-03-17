Biden now under Secret Service protection: reports

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump shifts his tone on coronavirus Voters to head to primary polls despite coronavirus pandemic Hillicon Valley: HHS hit by cyberattack amid coronavirus outbreak | Senators urge FCC to shore up internet access for students | Sanders ramps up Facebook ad spending | Dems ask DHS to delay Real ID deadline MORE has reportedly started receiving Secret Service protection.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service confirmed that Biden has been authorized to receive protection in a statement to CNN.

"The U.S. Secret Service can confirm Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad F. Wolf, along with the Congressional Advisory Committee has authorized that the Secret Service provide physical protection for presidential candidate, former vice president Joseph Biden," a Secret Service spokesperson told CNN in a statement. "As a matter of practice and for operational security reasons, the Secret Service does not discuss our protectees, protective means, methods and or protective responsibilities."

A Secret Service spokesperson was not immediately available for comment when contacted by The Hill.

Biden’s detail began this week, CNN and NBC News reported.

Biden’s code name will be “Celtic,” CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. It’s the same code name Biden had when he served as vice president.

Biden’s national press secretary, TJ Ducklo, said the campaign does not comment on security measures.

The Secret Service protection follows a high-profile protest at Biden’s rally earlier this month in Los Angeles on Super Tuesday. Two animal rights protesters stormed the stage.

The activists previously told The Hill the security wasn’t tight and there was “easy access to get to” Biden.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the department had not received a recommendation from Congress to provide Secret Service protection for any candidate.

Biden’s campaign submitted its formal request for Secret Service protection last week, a congressional official told CNN.

To receive protection, a candidate can submit a letter to request protection to Congress. The Congressional Protection Advisory Committee submits a recommendation to DHS.

The security updates come as Biden and his chief opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump shifts his tone on coronavirus Voters to head to primary polls despite coronavirus pandemic Hillicon Valley: HHS hit by cyberattack amid coronavirus outbreak | Senators urge FCC to shore up internet access for students | Sanders ramps up Facebook ad spending | Dems ask DHS to delay Real ID deadline MORE (I-Vt.), have had to halt their traditional campaigning amid the coronavirus outbreak. Both candidates have canceled rallies, opting instead for virtual rallies that limit the large crowds health experts have recommended against as the pandemic presses on.