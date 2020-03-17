Light turnout expected in Florida amid coronavirus fears

Voters in three states are taking part in primaries on Tuesday even as public health officials warn that people should stay at home and avoid contact with other people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fact that the primaries are going forward even as a fourth state, Ohio, put off its contest, has led to some anger online from people who say it would be safer to postpone all the contests.

The online criticism has been vociferous from supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump shifts his tone on coronavirus Voters to head to primary polls despite coronavirus pandemic Hillicon Valley: HHS hit by cyberattack amid coronavirus outbreak | Senators urge FCC to shore up internet access for students | Sanders ramps up Facebook ad spending | Dems ask DHS to delay Real ID deadline MORE (I-Vt.), who is generally expected to be thumped in the states holding contests on Tuesday, Florida, Arizona and Illinois.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump shifts his tone on coronavirus Voters to head to primary polls despite coronavirus pandemic Hillicon Valley: HHS hit by cyberattack amid coronavirus outbreak | Senators urge FCC to shore up internet access for students | Sanders ramps up Facebook ad spending | Dems ask DHS to delay Real ID deadline MORE, the frontrunner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, has urged people to vote if they feel safe doing so.

Florida is the biggest prize Tuesday, with 219 delegates at stake. Biden is the heavy favorite there.

Turnout is expected to be light on Tuesday, something officials said would make it safer to vote.

Nikki Fried, Florida’s agriculture commissioner and the state’s highest-ranking elected Democrat, said that officials were not expecting large crowds at polling stations.

“More than half of those we anticipated to vote in the primary have voted earlier,” she told The Hill.



Even before Tuesday, nearly 2 million ballots had been cast in Florida’s Democratic and Republican primaries. As of Sunday, nearly 1.1 million Democrats had either voted early in-person or by mail – a more-than 20 percent increase over early voting in the 2016 Democratic primary.



Around the state at polling stations, Fried said that hand sanitizer had been made available and poll workers are wearing gloves.



She said voters who do go to the polls “should keep the recommended distances. But we are not expecting crowded lines.”

Still, she advised: “If they do not feel comfortable going they need to put their health first always.”

In Ohio, the state’s top health official ordered polls closed late Monday night in order to “avoid the imminent threat” the virus poses to voters, especially the elderly and others at high risk.



In Arizona, where 18 cases of the virus have been confirmed, the state Democratic Party has insisted that the primary should proceed as scheduled, saying that the election procedures are in line with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs defended her state’s decision to hold its primary election on schedule, saying that there is little guarantee that the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak will improve any time soon.



“The longer we wait, the more difficult and dangerous it could become,” she said in a statement.



“This decision was not made lightly, and what it all comes down to is that we have no guarantee that there will be a safer time to hold this election in the near future, and elections do not end on Election Day,” she said. “There are thousands of workers in communities across the state that must continue the job of counting the ballots in the days following the election.”



In Illinois, the primary was taking pace a day after Gov. J.B. Pritzker limited crowd sizes to under 50 people. State officials said the total number of confirmed cases had grown to 105. Dozens of polling stations had to be moved in recent days because of the virus and lacked equipment, according to the Chicago Tribune.



Officials from the Democratic Party of Illinois did not respond to a request for comment about polling conditions on Tuesday.

Asked if state Democrats considered postponing the primary to a later date, Fried, the Democratic official in Florida, said she has been “in constant communication” with Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee.



“She felt all the appropriate safety measures were put in place and based on the amount of people who early voted, knew the polls wouldn’t be crowded,” she said.



The Sunshine State is the most populous state holding a primary and it also has the most confirmed cases of the virus, known as COVID-19, of the three states. Five people have died from the disease.