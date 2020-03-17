Sanders virtual events draw combined 5.3M views, campaign says

Digital events conducted by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump shifts his tone on coronavirus Voters to head to primary polls despite coronavirus pandemic Hillicon Valley: HHS hit by cyberattack amid coronavirus outbreak | Senators urge FCC to shore up internet access for students | Sanders ramps up Facebook ad spending | Dems ask DHS to delay Real ID deadline MORE (I-Vt.) in the past three days drew a total of 5.3 million views, his presidential campaign said Tuesday.

Sanders and his opponent former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump shifts his tone on coronavirus Voters to head to primary polls despite coronavirus pandemic Hillicon Valley: HHS hit by cyberattack amid coronavirus outbreak | Senators urge FCC to shore up internet access for students | Sanders ramps up Facebook ad spending | Dems ask DHS to delay Real ID deadline MORE have halted their traditional campaigns, including shutting offices and canceling rallies, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Sanders’s virtual rally on Monday, featuring performances by Neil Young, Jim James of My Morning Jacket and the Free Nationals, drew 1.6 million views, according to the campaign.

His fireside chat from his home in Burlington, Vt., on Saturday has been viewed more than 2.8 million times, and his hourlong policy-focused program Sunday before the Democratic debate has been viewed more than 1 million times, according to the campaign.

“Our digital organizing infrastructure is unmatched, and in this moment of fear and uncertainty, we are proud to be able to speak directly to Americans and bring art, music and community into their homes,” campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement.

Illinois, Arizona and Florida are holding primary races Tuesday.

Ohio was set to hold a primary, too, but Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said his administration will order the polls to be closed due to the coronavirus.

Biden has built a substantial lead over Sanders in the delegate race for the Democratic nomination and is expected to easily win all three states voting on Tuesday.