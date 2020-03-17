Reuters poll finds Sanders cutting Biden national lead to single digits

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump shifts his tone on coronavirus Voters to head to primary polls despite coronavirus pandemic Hillicon Valley: HHS hit by cyberattack amid coronavirus outbreak | Senators urge FCC to shore up internet access for students | Sanders ramps up Facebook ad spending | Dems ask DHS to delay Real ID deadline MORE (I-Vt.) has surged back into a single-digit deficit behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump shifts his tone on coronavirus Voters to head to primary polls despite coronavirus pandemic Hillicon Valley: HHS hit by cyberattack amid coronavirus outbreak | Senators urge FCC to shore up internet access for students | Sanders ramps up Facebook ad spending | Dems ask DHS to delay Real ID deadline MORE in a poll of the Democratic primary field.

Sanders trails Biden by 9 percentage points in a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday, just one week after trailing the former vice president by 21 points in the same poll.

The Vermont senator sits at 39 percent among registered Democratic voters in the poll, compared to 48 percent for Biden. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGOP Sen. Cotton calls for monthly cash payments to Americans during coronavirus pandemic Lawmakers call for universal basic income amid coronavirus crisis Tulsi Gabbard calls for giving Americans K a month during coronavirus outbreak MORE (D-Hawaii), the only other high-profile Democratic contender remaining in the race, sat at 2 percent in the poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders is hoping for a resurgence in the primary after a damaging series of losses to Biden in South Carolina, ten states voting on Super Tuesday and then in Michigan last week. He now trails Biden by about 150 pledged delegates.

Three states are holding contests on Tuesday, with Biden favored in all three. But the coronavirus crisis gripping the country has added some uncertainty to the contests ahead. Ohio was also scheduled to hold a primary on Tuesday, but it was postponed due to worries about coronavirus.

Biden remains the frontrunner for the nomination after previously being counted nearly out of the race entirely after his own disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire behind candidates who have since dropped out and endorsed his candidacy, such as former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegBiden says he'll adopt plans from Sanders, Warren Buttigieg guest-hosts for Jimmy Kimmel: 'I've got nothing else going on' Sanders's path narrows as losses mount MORE (D).

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was taken between March 13-16. Further information on the poll's methodology was not immediately available.