Bloomberg donates $2 million to support grassroots organizing in swing states

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced he is donating $2 million to support grassroots organizing efforts in 12 key states to boost Democrats' efforts up and down the ballot.

The donation to Swing Left, announced Tuesday, will support the organization’s work in states that are presidential battlegrounds or host competitive congressional races.

Swing Left, which “strategically harnesses grassroots energy and channels it to support eventual Democratic nominees in the most competitive races up and down the ballot,” will use the funds in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Ohio, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

Bloomberg dumped nearly $500 million of his own money in his failed White House bid but has vowed to continue tapping into his vast personal fortune support the Democratic presidential nominee, down-ballot contenders and liberal groups.

“I centered my campaign for president around the battleground states our party needs to win in November, and I'm glad to help Swing Left continue the work of organizing voters in those states,” said Bloomberg.

The former mayor is also donating to a slate of other Democratic groups, including Voto Latino, Collective Future, Fair Fight Action and House Majority PAC. He's also endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the presidential race and made public his treasure trove of advertisements hammering President Trump.

“This is an all-hands on deck effort, and I'm all-in,” he said.

Ethan Todras-Whitehill, Swing Left’s co-founder and executive director, said Bloomberg’s donation will be a key component in its efforts to turn out voters in the 12 states.

“This November’s elections are the most critical in a generation, and we’re going to need everyone’s support in order to win big and defeat Donald Trump and the GOP around the country,” he said. “This donation and others like it will help Swing Left continue to fulfill our mission of making it as easy as possible for everyone to have maximum impact on the most important elections up and down the ballot — from wherever you live.”