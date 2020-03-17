Trump becomes presumptive GOP nominee after sweeping primaries

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump shifts his tone on coronavirus Senators balance coronavirus action with risks to health Coronavirus adds new element to rising US-Iran tensions MORE passed the delegate threshold required to be the presumptive 2020 Republican nominee with his victories in the Illinois and Florida GOP primaries Tuesday evening.

The wins were largely expected, with only former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld William (Bill) WeldTrump sweeps through mini-Super Tuesday primaries Trump glides to victory in Super Tuesday GOP primaries Boston Globe endorses Trump's GOP challenger Bill Weld MORE challenging Trump in the primaries after two other long-shot candidates, former Reps. Joe Walsh Joe WalshTrump sweeps through mini-Super Tuesday primaries Trump glides to victory in Super Tuesday GOP primaries Boston Globe endorses Trump's GOP challenger Bill Weld MORE (R-Ill.) and Mark Sanford Mark SanfordBoston Globe endorses Trump's GOP challenger Bill Weld Trump challenger Bill Weld rules out 2020 independent bid Judge throws out lawsuit against South Carolina GOP for canceling 2020 primary MORE (R-S.C.) suspended their campaigns. Walsh ended his bid after receiving 1.1 percent of the vote in the Iowa caucuses, while Sanford dropped out last November without entering any contests.

The Florida win brought Trump’s total to 1,330 delegates, above the 1,276 threshold necessary to win renomination.

“The Republican Party is more unified and energized than ever before and it’s because of President Trump’s leadership and clear record of accomplishment on behalf of all Americans,” Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, the president’s 2020 campaign manager, said in a statement.

The Trump campaign said in the same statement that vote totals from the primaries that have already been held puts Trump at least 4 million votes ahead of former President Clinton’s record for total votes cast for an incumbent in the same states. Trump set vote total records in the primaries for Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington, the campaign said.