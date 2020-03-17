Biden makes appeal to Sanders supporters after latest wins: 'I hear you'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump shifts his tone on coronavirus Voters to head to primary polls despite coronavirus pandemic Hillicon Valley: HHS hit by cyberattack amid coronavirus outbreak | Senators urge FCC to shore up internet access for students | Sanders ramps up Facebook ad spending | Dems ask DHS to delay Real ID deadline MORE made a direct appeal to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump shifts his tone on coronavirus Voters to head to primary polls despite coronavirus pandemic Hillicon Valley: HHS hit by cyberattack amid coronavirus outbreak | Senators urge FCC to shore up internet access for students | Sanders ramps up Facebook ad spending | Dems ask DHS to delay Real ID deadline MORE's (I-Vt.) younger supporters on Tuesday night after sweeping victories in the Florida and Illinois primaries, putting him further on track to win the Democratic nomination.

"Our campaign has had a very good night. We've moved closer to securing the Democratic nomination for president, and we're doing it by building a broad coalition that we need to win in November," Biden said in remarks delivered via livestream from his home state of Delaware.

"Sen. Sanders and I may disagree on tactics, but we share a common vision for the need to provide affordable health care for all Americans, reduce income inequity that has risen so drastically, to tackling the existential threat of our time, climate change," he added.

Joe Biden says he may disagree with Bernie Sanders on “tactics,” but the two “share a common vision.”



“Let me just say to the young voters who have been inspired by Senator Sanders: I hear you. I know what’s at stake.” https://t.co/IANor8cc9V pic.twitter.com/FPDfapL2NT — ABC News (@ABC) March 18, 2020

"Sen. Sanders and his supporters have brought a remarkable passion and tenacity to all of these issues. Together, they have shifted the fundamental conversation in this country," he said. "So let me say, especially to the young voters who have been inspired by Sen. Sanders: I hear you. I know what's at stake. I know what we have to do."

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Biden's dominant lead in the primary, which began with his victory in South Carolina last month followed by a series of wins across the country, Sanders's supporters have remained skeptical of the former vice president's more moderate policies.

However, Biden has since worked to appeal to the progressive wing of the party, notably endorsing progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump shifts his tone on coronavirus Biden allies see Warren as potential running mate Biden says he will pick woman as VP MORE's (D-Mass.) bankruptcy plan, which would scrap parts of a 2005 bankruptcy bill Biden backed in the Senate.

Biden led Sanders by close to 40 percentage points, or about 630,000 votes, in Florida on Tuesday evening, while he had a 20-point lead over Sanders in Illinois with 9 percent of precincts reporting. Polls in Arizona had not closed by the time Biden delivered his remarks Tuesday night, but he was favored in surveys heading into the primary.

There are 441 delegates up for grabs between the three states voting Tuesday. Ohio was slated to hold its primary on Tuesday, but it was delayed amid the coronavirus outbreak.