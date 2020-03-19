Poll: Biden leads Sanders by 17 points in Connecticut

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Trump tests limits of fiery attacks during crisis Sanders when asked about timeframe for 2020 decision: 'I'm dealing with a f---ing global crisis' Biden holds sizable lead in new Hill/HarrisX 2020 poll MORE holds a comfortable lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHillicon Valley: Facebook launches portal for coronavirus information | EU sees spike in Russian misinformation on outbreak | Senate Dem bill would encourage mail-in voting | Lawmakers question safety of Google virus website The Memo: Trump tests limits of fiery attacks during crisis Sanders when asked about timeframe for 2020 decision: 'I'm dealing with a f---ing global crisis' MORE (I-Vt.) in Connecticut, according to a poll of the state's presidential primary scheduled for next month.

A Sacred Heart University poll release Thursday found front-runner Biden leading Sanders by 17 points in Connecticut, with 42.1 percent of registered Democrats supporting his bid while 24.5 percent said they planned to vote for Sanders.

Sanders, who has struggled in recent weeks against a surging Biden campaign, previously lost the state to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton: Trump using 'racist' rhetoric to distract from failures Biden has broken all the 'rules' of presidential primaries Trump taps new director for National Counterterrorism Center MORE in the 2016 primary by just under 5 percentage points, so the survey's results could be another indication that the Democratic electorate is largely coalescing around Biden's bid.

Biden holds a clear advantage over President Trump Donald John TrumpDe Blasio calls on Trump to deploy military to set up hospitals in New York Hillicon Valley: Facebook launches portal for coronavirus information | EU sees spike in Russian misinformation on outbreak | Senate Dem bill would encourage mail-in voting | Lawmakers question safety of Google virus website Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave, free testing MORE in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up in Connecticut, leading him by 16 percentage points. Sanders, too, leads Trump in the state, though by a slightly smaller margin of 11.6 percent.

The Sacred Heart University poll surveyed 1,000 Connecticut residents from Feb. 24 to March 12, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points that increases for questions asked only of Democratic voters.

Following Thursday's announcement from Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardBiden holds sizable lead in new Hill/HarrisX 2020 poll Reuters poll finds Sanders cutting Biden national lead to single digits GOP Sen. Cotton calls for monthly cash payments to Americans during coronavirus pandemic MORE (D-Hawaii) that she is dropping out of the 2020 primary, Biden and Sanders are officially the last two candidates vying for the Democratic Party's nomination. The former vice president leads in pledged delegates and took all three states that held their votes this week.