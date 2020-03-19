Warren on endorsement: 'I think Bernie needs space to decide what he wants to do next'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWarren asks CDC director to clarify agency authority over free COVID-19 testing and treatment St. Paddy's primaries were Bernie's Waterloo Warren joins calls for Trump to mobilize Army Corp of Engineers MORE (D-Mass.) said she’s withholding her presidential endorsement because she is focused on the coronavirus outbreak and she wants to give Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHillicon Valley: Facebook launches portal for coronavirus information | EU sees spike in Russian misinformation on outbreak | Senate Dem bill would encourage mail-in voting | Lawmakers question safety of Google virus website The Memo: Trump tests limits of fiery attacks during crisis Sanders when asked about timeframe for 2020 decision: 'I'm dealing with a f---ing global crisis' MORE (I-Vt.) space to assess his campaign.

“Actually, I’ve been focused on this crisis,” Warren said on "The View" when asked why she hasn’t endorsed either former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Trump tests limits of fiery attacks during crisis Sanders when asked about timeframe for 2020 decision: 'I'm dealing with a f---ing global crisis' Biden holds sizable lead in new Hill/HarrisX 2020 poll MORE or Sanders.

“I think Bernie needs space to decide what he wants to do next, and he should be given the space to do that,” she added.

Warren has declined to issue an endorsement two weeks after suspending her own presidential campaign. Despite dismal showings in virtually every primary and caucus, Warren’s endorsement would still be a coveted boost of support for either Sanders or Biden.

While Warren would appear more ideologically aligned with Sanders — both touted staunchly progressive platforms on the campaign trail — the Massachusetts lawmaker has been floated as a potential running mate for Biden, who has opened up a wide delegate lead in the race to the nomination.

Sanders, meanwhile, is currently assessing his campaign after being thumped by Biden in several key states thus far.

Warren said her lack of an endorsement thus far should not be interpreted as a lack of faith in either candidate and that either candidate would be an improvement over President Trump Donald John TrumpDe Blasio calls on Trump to deploy military to set up hospitals in New York Hillicon Valley: Facebook launches portal for coronavirus information | EU sees spike in Russian misinformation on outbreak | Senate Dem bill would encourage mail-in voting | Lawmakers question safety of Google virus website Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave, free testing MORE.

“This is not a question of not being confident in leadership,” she said. “I think all of us who ran for president frankly would make a much better president than Donald Trump.”