Connecticut delays Democratic primary over coronavirus outbreak

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) announced Thursday he is moving his state’s primary to June 2 amid concerns over the coronavirus.

Lamont said the primary, originally scheduled for April 28, was moved to make public health a “top priority” during the outbreak.

“In coordination with other states and our Secretary of the State, and in an effort to carry out Democracy while keeping public health a top priority, I have decided to move our presidential primary to June 2nd. I will provide more information later today,” he tweeted.

Connecticut’s primary will award 60 pledged delegates.

The Connecticut Democratic Party praised the move, citing “overwhelming uncertainty” over the pandemic.

“We are in uncharted territory, with so many election deadlines coming up,” said Connecticut Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Wyman. “It is important that we protect the health of voters and make sure that every voter feels safe going to the polls. We can do that far better with postponement.”

The Constitution State joins a list of other states that have delayed their nominating contests. Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Wyoming have all postponed their primaries or caucuses to grapple with the coronavirus as government officials stress “social distancing” and avoiding groups of more than 10 people.

Connecticut has 97 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and two people have died.