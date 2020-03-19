The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden moves to unify party before general election

Welcome to The Hill's Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We're Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here's what we're watching today on the campaign trail.

LEADING THE DAY:

Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Trump tests limits of fiery attacks during crisis Sanders when asked about timeframe for 2020 decision: 'I'm dealing with a f---ing global crisis' Biden holds sizable lead in new Hill/HarrisX 2020 poll MORE has his work cut out for him.

With the Democratic nomination all but certain, the former vice president is facing the task of uniting the party's moderate and liberal wings and bringing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHillicon Valley: Facebook launches portal for coronavirus information | EU sees spike in Russian misinformation on outbreak | Senate Dem bill would encourage mail-in voting | Lawmakers question safety of Google virus website The Memo: Trump tests limits of fiery attacks during crisis Sanders when asked about timeframe for 2020 decision: 'I'm dealing with a f---ing global crisis' MORE's (I-Vt.) ultra-devoted supporters into his campaign. He's made some overtures to progressives in recent weeks, endorsing Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWarren asks CDC director to clarify agency authority over free COVID-19 testing and treatment St. Paddy's primaries were Bernie's Waterloo Warren joins calls for Trump to mobilize Army Corp of Engineers MORE's (D-Mass.) bankruptcy reform plan and adopting parts of Sanders's proposal for free public colleges and universities.

Complicating Biden's outreach efforts is the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which has largely ground traditional campaign activities to a halt in recent weeks. For now, the former vice president will have to settle for virtual events – a reality that worries some of his supporters who see his face-to-face retail politicking as his greatest asset.

Biden has already started his appeal to Sanders's supporters. In a livestreamed address on Tuesday night, following his victories in the Florida and Illinois primaries, he insisted that while he and Sanders may "disagree on tactic," they "share a common vision" for the country. "Let me say, especially to the young voters who have been inspired by Sen. Sanders: I hear you. I know what's at stake. I know what we have to do," he said. "Our goal as a campaign and my goal as a candidate for president is to unify this party and then to unify the nation."

Strategists say that showing respect for Sanders and the progressive movement he leads is a good first step for Biden.

"A big piece of this is tone and attitude," Mark Longabaugh, a senior adviser to Sanders's 2016 presidential campaign, said. "I don't want to rehash the 2016 campaign over again, but [Hillary] Clinton just had this attitude that she won so everybody needed to get on board. Well that's true. She won. But Bernie has displayed some strength among key constituencies. The key thing for Biden is to show that he's not contemptuous of Bernie or Bernie's wing of the party and that he wants them to be part of his team."

--Max Greenwood

FROM THE TRAIL:

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardBiden holds sizable lead in new Hill/HarrisX 2020 poll Reuters poll finds Sanders cutting Biden national lead to single digits GOP Sen. Cotton calls for monthly cash payments to Americans during coronavirus pandemic MORE (D-Hawaii) ended her presidential campaign on Thursday and threw her support behind Biden, Tal reports. Her exit from the race follows weeks of dismally low finishes in primary contests across the country. Her decision to endorse Biden marks a change of course for the Hawaii congresswoman, who previously backed Sanders's 2016 presidential bid. In a statement to supporters, she acknowledged that she has disagreements with Biden, but said that he was well positioned to heal the country's partisan divisions. "Although I may not agree with the Vice President on every issue, I know that he has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country and the American people," she said.

Twitter on Thursday denied a request by President Trump Donald John TrumpDe Blasio calls on Trump to deploy military to set up hospitals in New York Hillicon Valley: Facebook launches portal for coronavirus information | EU sees spike in Russian misinformation on outbreak | Senate Dem bill would encourage mail-in voting | Lawmakers question safety of Google virus website Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave, free testing MORE's campaign to put a "manipulated media" warning tag on content spread by Democrats under the social media giant's new policy aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation. According to emails reviewed by The Hill, the Trump campaign flagged new content on Twitter that it said had been deceptively edited to make it seem like the president had called the coronavirus a "hoax." Jonathan Easley reports.

PERSPECTIVES:

Bernard Goldberg: Trump's hurdles include Biden, a scary virus and a shaky economy

J.T. Young: Biden may be from the establishment but he's no moderate

FROM CONGRESS AND THE STATES:

Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownWe need a massive economic response to counter the threat of the coronavirus On The Money: Cash assistance for Americans gains steam as coronavirus roils economy | Markets rebound on stimulus promises, Fed action | Trump officials get GOP pushback on stimulus Warren, Sanders question Trump admin over coronavirus tests MORE (D-Ohio) expressed concern on Wednesday that President Trump could use the coronavirus outbreak or another issue to delay the November presidential election, pointing to the recent decisions of several states to postpone primaries in the face of the pandemic. "My concern is that in the age of Trump that other governors might think, or that the president might ask, for a delay in the November election based on something, perhaps this, perhaps something else," Brown told reporters on a conference call, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockMontana closes schools for two weeks The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden, Sanders going head-to-head in Michigan MORE (D) and Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesCoronavirus isn't the only reason Congress should spend less time in DC President Trump called on senators to deliver on conservation bill — they listened GOP senator backs paid leave, payroll tax cut amid coronavirus concerns MORE (R) are tied in the race for Daines's Senate seat, according to a poll released Thursday from left-leaning pollster Public Policy Polling (PPP).

POLL WATCH:

HARTFORD COURANT/SACRED HEART – CONNECTICUT PRIMARY

Biden: 42 percent

Sanders: 25 percent

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

(Keep in mind these dates could change because of the outbreak.)

April 4:

Alaska Democratic primary

Hawaii Democratic primary

Wyoming Democratic caucuses

April 7:

Wisconsin Democratic primary

April 26:

Puerto Rico Democratic primary

April 28:

Delaware primaries

New York primaries

Pennsylvania primaries

Rhode Island primaries

