Gillibrand endorses Biden for president

"He's the absolute best candidate to defeat President Trump, and I think he is the person who has gained the trust and the respect of the American people in a way that no one else has," Gillibrand told The Washington Post.

“The truth is he’s run the strongest campaign.”

After sweeping Tuesday's slate of primaries, Biden now has more than a 200-delegate lead on his sole competitor, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) ended her long-shot campaign Thursday and then endorsed Biden as well.

Gillibrand also told the Post that Biden has the skills to lead the country through the current coronavirus pandemic.