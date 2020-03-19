Gillibrand endorses Biden for president

© Bonnie Cash
Sen. Kirsten GillibrandKirsten GillibrandPelosi: 'I usually always cast my vote for a woman' Schumer, Gillibrand call for fewer federal restrictions on coronavirus testing in New York Warren leads Senate Democrats call on VA to protect veterans from misinformation MORE (D-N.Y.) on Thursday endorsed former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenThe Memo: Trump tests limits of fiery attacks during crisis Sanders when asked about timeframe for 2020 decision: 'I'm dealing with a f---ing global crisis' Biden holds sizable lead in new Hill/HarrisX 2020 poll MORE, becoming the latest former Democratic presidential candidate to throw their support behind the Democratic frontrunner.
