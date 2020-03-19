Nationwide changes needed to make election coronavirus-ready could cost $2 billion: study

Costs for the federal government to make it safe for voters to participate in the general election could add up to $2 billion, should the coronavirus still be a concern in November, a new study by an independent think tank shows.

The study, which was conducted by the Brennan Center for Justice, outlines several sweeping nationwide changes to the current voting system such as universal mail-in voting, easier online voter registration and more.

According to study, the process of mailing and receiving ballots would cost between $413 million and $593 million alone. For example, costs would be incurred in many states from ballot box construction — a place where voters could go and drop off their mail-in ballots. At least four states — California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington — already have drop-off ballot boxes.

Another big chunk of the cost — approximately $270 million — would go to maintaining and bolstering in-person polling places.

"Regardless of Covid-19, people without Internet and mail access, those who need language assistance to vote, and people with disabilities who rely on voting machines to cast a private and independent ballot may be disenfranchised if polling places are closed," the think tank said in its report.

Public education regarding the virus and the new changes could cost another $250 million.

"State officials, advocates, and citizens should take steps to reassure citizens that voting will be safe and to guard against the use of Covid-19 to suppress voters or otherwise manipulate the election," the group said.

There are more than 11,000 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and several states have postponed their primary elections until June. Ohio, which was supposed to vote on Tuesday, was one of these states.