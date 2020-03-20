RNC brings in more than $26 million in February

The Republican National Committee (RNC) raked in more than $26 million last month, giving the party its best February fundraising haul in history.

The $26.2 million financial haul comes in addition to the $61.6 million raised by President Trump Donald John TrumpOn The Money: McConnell introduces third coronavirus relief proposal | Democrats seek bigger stimulus with less aid for business | Washington scrambles to prevent unemployment spike Hillicon Valley: Twitter targets coronavirus misinformation | Facebook bans sanitizer, virus test ads to prevent price gouging | DHS defines critical jobs during outbreak | Remote working apps surge Overnight Defense: 'Tens of thousands' of National Guard troops could be activated for coronavirus response | Hospital ships could take week to deploy | Trump says military to help Americans stuck in Peru MORE’s reelection campaign and its affiliated committees and gives the groups a combined $231 million in cash on hand.

“Because of the enthusiasm and support we’ve seen for President Trump, we have built incredible financial reserves, and are well-positioned to overcome any challenges we face from coronavirus,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said.

“The American people have seen President Trump respond to this crisis with bold leadership and decisive action, and he will emerge from this with a record of results and a well-funded political apparatus, putting him in a stronger position than any Democrat candidate.”

The RNC’s $26.2 million total, which includes transfers from other committees, fell just short of the party’s nearly $27.2 million January fundraising haul.

Still, the February haul adds to the GOP’s already cash-flush political machine at a critical time for the party and Trump. The president and his administration are scrambling to respond to the fast-moving coronavirus outbreak, which has so far infected more than 14,000 people in the U.S.

The RNC said that it is investing in digital and direct mail operations amid the outbreak to counter a drastic slowdown in campaigning across the board. Candidates have canceled in-person events and other activities in recent weeks amid fears that such gatherings could facilitate the spread of the coronavirus.

For the RNC and Trump campaign, an ongoing "national week of training" is being held entirely through digital and virtual efforts.

At the same time, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHillicon Valley: Twitter targets coronavirus misinformation | Facebook bans sanitizer, virus test ads to prevent price gouging | DHS defines critical jobs during outbreak | Remote working apps surge Gillibrand endorses Biden for president The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden moves to unify party before general election MORE continues to lead the Democratic presidential primary and appears to have gotten a boost in fundraising in recent weeks. At a primary debate in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, he announced that he had brought in some $33 million in the first half of March.

Friday is the deadline for presidential campaigns, party committees and certain political action committees to file their financial reports from February.

Some candidates have already announced their fundraising totals for the month, with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGillibrand endorses Biden for president Overnight Energy: Trump prepares to buy 30M barrels of oil amid industry slump | Coronavirus offers reprieve from air pollution | Energy regulators split on delaying actions amid outbreak The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden moves to unify party before general election MORE (I-Vt.), Biden’s last remaining rival for the Democratic nomination, announcing earlier this month that his campaign raised a staggering $46.5 million in February.