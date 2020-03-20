Biden, Sanders both top Trump in general election: poll

Both Democratic presidential candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHillicon Valley: Twitter targets coronavirus misinformation | Facebook bans sanitizer, virus test ads to prevent price gouging | DHS defines critical jobs during outbreak | Remote working apps surge Gillibrand endorses Biden for president The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden moves to unify party before general election MORE (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGillibrand endorses Biden for president Overnight Energy: Trump prepares to buy 30M barrels of oil amid industry slump | Coronavirus offers reprieve from air pollution | Energy regulators split on delaying actions amid outbreak The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden moves to unify party before general election MORE (I-Vt.), beat out President Trump Donald John TrumpOn The Money: McConnell introduces third coronavirus relief proposal | Democrats seek bigger stimulus with less aid for business | Washington scrambles to prevent unemployment spike Hillicon Valley: Twitter targets coronavirus misinformation | Facebook bans sanitizer, virus test ads to prevent price gouging | DHS defines critical jobs during outbreak | Remote working apps surge Overnight Defense: 'Tens of thousands' of National Guard troops could be activated for coronavirus response | Hospital ships could take week to deploy | Trump says military to help Americans stuck in Peru MORE in a new national poll.

The poll, released by The Economist and YouGov, found that 48 percent of registered voters would cast their vote for Biden “if an election for president were going to be held now” between Biden and Trump. Forty-one percent of voters chose Trump, and 4 percent responded that they would vote for “other.”

Five percent of voters polled said they are not sure, and 2 percent said they would not vote.

In a race between Sanders and Trump, 48 percent of survey respondents also said they would choose the Vermont senator over the president. Forty-one percent said they would vote for Trump, while three percent said they would vote for “other” if given the option.

Six percent said they are not sure who they would vote for between Sanders and Trump, and 2 percent said they would not vote.

However, when asked “Who do you think will win the 2020 presidential election?” 49 percent of survey respondents said the eventual Democratic nominee, while 51 percent predicted that Trump will win another term in office.

Biden currently leads Sanders in the Democratic primary, 1,186 delegates to Sanders’s 885. The former vice president made a direct appeal to Sanders's younger supporters earlier this week after sweeping victories in the Florida and Illinois primaries.

"Sen. Sanders and I may disagree on tactics, but we share a common vision for the need to provide affordable health care for all Americans, reduce income inequity that has risen so drastically, to tackling the existential threat of our time: climate change," Biden said in remarks via a livestream from his home state of Delaware.

"Sen. Sanders and his supporters have brought a remarkable passion and tenacity to all of these issues. Together, they have shifted the fundamental conversation in this country," he continued. "So let me say, especially to the young voters who have been inspired by Sen. Sanders: I hear you. I know what's at stake. I know what we have to do."

The polls between individual candidates were conducted among 1,129 registered voters and have a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. The poll question asking “Who do you think will win the 2020 presidential election?” was posed to 1,500 U.S. adults. It has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points. All polling was conducted from March 15 to March 17.