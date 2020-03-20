Biden: Trump is 'behind the curve' on coronavirus response

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHillicon Valley: Twitter targets coronavirus misinformation | Facebook bans sanitizer, virus test ads to prevent price gouging | DHS defines critical jobs during outbreak | Remote working apps surge Gillibrand endorses Biden for president The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden moves to unify party before general election MORE slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpOn The Money: McConnell introduces third coronavirus relief proposal | Democrats seek bigger stimulus with less aid for business | Washington scrambles to prevent unemployment spike Hillicon Valley: Twitter targets coronavirus misinformation | Facebook bans sanitizer, virus test ads to prevent price gouging | DHS defines critical jobs during outbreak | Remote working apps surge Overnight Defense: 'Tens of thousands' of National Guard troops could be activated for coronavirus response | Hospital ships could take week to deploy | Trump says military to help Americans stuck in Peru MORE's response to the coronavirus outbreak in a call with reporters on Friday, saying the president was "behind the curve" in combatting the crisis.

“He’s all over the map. In a crisis we need leadership that’s straightforward, clear and reliable,” the former vice president said.

"The federal government needs to step up and lead," Biden continued. "We need action, not words. We need science, not more fiction. Mr. President, start to tell the truth."

Biden went on to lay out a multi-step plan for the federal government to combat the virus which included testing for all that need it, putting the Defense Production Act into action, using the Department of Defense to aid with hospital beds, providing $100 billion for mayors and governors, mobilizing the medical reserve corps and having daily reports on the news on vaccines and treatments.

The former vice president also touched on what he thought was best for the economy and said he wanted to “surge dollars into the economy” in an effort to help small businesses and workers.

The Trump administration has faced scrutiny as hospitals, health workers and state and local officials report that they are quickly running out of protective supplies and gear to treat patients, including masks, gowns, gloves, and ventilators.

Trump said at a news conference on Friday that he would put the Defense Production Act "into gear" in an effort to accelerate the production of medical supplies, but it's not yet known to what extent his administration is using the law to access more supplies.

Additionally, the president announced that all non-essential travel between the U.S. and Mexico would no longer be allowed. Trade and commerce, however, will be allowed to continue. The U.S.-Canada border is under the same restrictions.

On Thursday, the State Department advised all Americans traveling abroad to come back to the U.S. or prepare to remain abroad for an extended period of time.

Biden's remarks come as the campaign trail has remained quiet in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus. Both Biden and his rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGillibrand endorses Biden for president Overnight Energy: Trump prepares to buy 30M barrels of oil amid industry slump | Coronavirus offers reprieve from air pollution | Energy regulators split on delaying actions amid outbreak The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden moves to unify party before general election MORE (I-Vt.) have addressed the issue multiple times. Sanders is set to hold a virtual coronavirus roundtable on Friday evening.

The former vice president told reporters on the call that he hopes to be in more contact with the American people by Monday.

“Everything from providing access to where I physically live and being able to broadcast from there, as well as our headquarters, is underway," Biden said.

The former vice president has garnered significant victories in recent nominating contests and appears all but certain to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

Sanders's campaign manager said on Wednesday that the progressive senator would reassess his campaign in the coming weeks.