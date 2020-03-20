The Hill's Campaign Report: Officials in spotlight over coronavirus response

Welcome to The Hill's Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

LEADING THE DAY:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo his starkest executive order yet in New York's response to COVID-19, also known as coronavirus on Friday. The mandate says that 100 percent of the New York workforce must stay home, except for those who work in essential services. "I accept full responsibility. If someone is unhappy, blame me," Cuomo told reporters.

Additionally, Cuomo ordered that those over the age of 70 and those with compromised immune systems remain indoors at all times. People in these groups should only venture out for solitary exercise, and that "all vulnerable persons should wear a mask in the company of others."

The move and the coverage of the order is the latest example of how Cuomo, who was seen as a potential 2020 candidate before ruling out a bid, has become a national figure in the fight against coronavirus. Cuomo is 62, and last year said he intends to seek a fourth term in the governor's mansion in Albany.

Cuomo's daily briefings, which typically take place right before the White House briefings on the coronavirus, have become must-see television for New Yorkers and Americans across the U.S., looking to get more information on the crisis.

"He [gives] people a place to tune into, to tune into for information, and that's if you're an American voter who has questions," Jon Reinish, a former aide to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandGillibrand endorses Biden for president Pelosi: 'I usually always cast my vote for a woman' Schumer, Gillibrand call for fewer federal restrictions on coronavirus testing in New York MORE (D-N.Y.) said. "That's also though, if you're the media, you had a place to point your camera when you needed answers. And it was right at Gov. Cuomo."

The governor has also received praise from a number of unexpected figures on the other side of the aisle, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump accuses press of 'siding with China' amid pandemic Biden has broken all the 'rules' of presidential primaries The Democrats' siege is over MORE (R).

President Trump Donald John TrumpOn The Money: McConnell introduces third coronavirus relief proposal | Democrats seek bigger stimulus with less aid for business | Washington scrambles to prevent unemployment spike Hillicon Valley: Twitter targets coronavirus misinformation | Facebook bans sanitizer, virus test ads to prevent price gouging | DHS defines critical jobs during outbreak | Remote working apps surge Overnight Defense: 'Tens of thousands' of National Guard troops could be activated for coronavirus response | Hospital ships could take week to deploy | Trump says military to help Americans stuck in Peru MORE, who sparred with Cuomo earlier this week, praised him and California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin Christopher NewsomCalifornia Gov. Newsom issues order for entire state to stay at home due to coronavirus California projects 56 percent of population will be infected with coronavirus over 8-week period Officials preparing public for long-term disruption MORE (D), on Friday, saying he applauded them for their latest actions on combating the virus.

--Julia Manchester

FROM THE TRAIL:

Progressives are debating what should come next for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGillibrand endorses Biden for president Overnight Energy: Trump prepares to buy 30M barrels of oil amid industry slump | Coronavirus offers reprieve from air pollution | Energy regulators split on delaying actions amid outbreak The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden moves to unify party before general election MORE (I-Vt.), whose once-promising second presidential bid has been all but snuffed out by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHillicon Valley: Twitter targets coronavirus misinformation | Facebook bans sanitizer, virus test ads to prevent price gouging | DHS defines critical jobs during outbreak | Remote working apps surge Gillibrand endorses Biden for president The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden moves to unify party before general election MORE. Sanders is publicly giving the appearance of winding down his campaign after a string of blowout losses that has pushed Biden to a near-insurmountable lead in delegates. Jonathan Easley reports.

PERSPECTIVES:

Michael Brendan Dougherty: Bernie didn't have what it takes

Justin Ward: Biden can't beat Trump but Bernie can

Will Bunch: Warren lost but became president of ideas

FROM CONGRESS AND THE STATES:

Four senators sold stocks shortly after a January briefing in the Senate on the novel coronavirus outbreak, unloading shares that plummeted in value a month later as the stock market crashed in the face of a global pandemic. It's important to note here that there are different reasons around some of these sales.

But it is a growing controversy for two of the lawmakers, Sens. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrTucker Carlson calls on Burr to resign amid reports of stock selloff On The Money: McConnell introduces third coronavirus relief proposal | Democrats seek bigger stimulus with less aid for business | Washington scrambles to prevent unemployment spike Burr sold off significant amount of stock a week before market crash started: report MORE (R-N.C.) and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerVulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden riding wave of momentum after stunning Super Tuesday Nikki Haley expected to endorse Loeffler in Senate race MORE (R-Ga.), both of whom were at a classified briefing on Jan. 24 and unloaded their equities shortly after. Loeffler was appointed to fill former Sen. Johnny Isaakson's (R-Ga.) seat only a few months ago, and she faces reelection in November. Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsMembers of House GOP leadership self-quarantining after first lawmakers test positive Rep. Gonzalez to self-quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19 case FAA chief self-quarantining after shaking hands with congressman who tested positive for coronavirus MORE (R-Ga.) will also be on the ballot in the jungle primary.

Loeffler maintains that she had no control over her portfolio, which she said is run by a third party.

Burr has denied wrongdoing, saying he did not use classified information in his decision to sell stocks. On Friday, he also asked for the Senate Ethics Committee to launch an investigation into his stock trading.

MONEY WATCH:

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergBloomberg donates million to support grassroots organizing in swing states Bloomberg Philanthropies pledges M to fight coronavirus globally Biden would be nowhere without black voters. Will he accommodate black charter school parents? MORE will transfer $18 million to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and plans to consolidate his massive campaign organization behind the national party in an effort to defeat President Trump in November. The gift of money and organization mark a huge windfall for the DNC, which has not been remotely competitive with the Republican National Committee (RNC) on either front in recent years. Jonathan Easley reports.

Republicans and some reporters pointed out that the gift appeared to be a questionable workaround of campaign finance laws.

The RNC raked in more than $26 million last month, giving the party its best February fundraising haul in history. Max Greenwood reports.

Costs for the federal government to make it safe for voters to participate in the general election could add up to $2 billion, should the coronavirus still be a concern in November, a new study by an independent think tank shows. Marty Johnson reports.

POLL WATCH:

The majority of Americans now approve of President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a reversal from just one week prior, according to a new Ipsos/ABC News poll.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

(Keep in mind these dates could change because of the outbreak.)

April 4:

Alaska Democratic primary

Hawaii Democratic primary

Wyoming Democratic caucuses

April 7:

Wisconsin Democratic primary

April 26:

Puerto Rico Democratic primary

April 28:

Delaware primaries

New York primaries

Pennsylvania primaries

Rhode Island primaries

ONE HOPEFUL THING:

SPREADING CHEER: Americans are trying to make the best of a very stressful situation. The latest example of that can be seen in neighborhoods across the country in the form of Christmas lights.

Here's some pictures we saw on Twitter of folks trying to spread some cheer in this moment of uncertainty

My mom thinks people should start putting up Christmas lights in their windows to remind each other that there is still life & light while we #StayTheFHome.



I think she’s on to something.#DoingMyPartCO #CoronavirusUSA #LightsForLife pic.twitter.com/XHxDyORAcS — Michael (@quickbear) March 16, 2020

Decided to turn our Christmas lights back on our house tonight. Figured the world could use bit more brightness.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/TGCUMWRLON — Rob Makowsky (@robmakowsky) March 19, 2020

Today a few of my neighbours decided we needed a bit more light in this dark time and decided to turn their Christmas lights back on. I hope it brings a smile to you face like it did mine. pic.twitter.com/MukgY36FTj — Nadine (@NadineGB204) March 18, 2020

And, hey, if you're three months behind taking your decorations down, you're ahead of the game!

Damn #coronavirus. You totally shamed me into letting everyone know I still have my tree up. #christmaslights‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/9rd74UgQD0 — I say you're a terrible reporter (@Libowner10020) March 20, 2020

We'll be back on Monday with all of the latest news in politics. Please stay safe and healthy!