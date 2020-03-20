Congressional Hispanic Caucus campaign arm endorses Biden

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus’s (CHC) campaign arm endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenHillicon Valley: Twitter targets coronavirus misinformation | Facebook bans sanitizer, virus test ads to prevent price gouging | DHS defines critical jobs during outbreak | Remote working apps surge Gillibrand endorses Biden for president The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden moves to unify party before general election MORE’s White House bid on Friday, giving the former vice president a boost as he works to expand his appeal among Latino voters.

The endorsement from CHC BOLD PAC comes as Biden steams toward the Democratic Party’s 2020 nomination. While he’s gained a virtually insurmountable delegate lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGillibrand endorses Biden for president Overnight Energy: Trump prepares to buy 30M barrels of oil amid industry slump | Coronavirus offers reprieve from air pollution | Energy regulators split on delaying actions amid outbreak The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden moves to unify party before general election MORE (I-Vt.) with a coalition of white, black and older voters, the former vice president has not polled as highly among Hispanics.

“BOLD PAC is proud to endorse Vice President Joe Biden for President. We know Joe leads with his head and his heart and that on day one he will work to bring Americans together and turn the page on Trump’s divisive and hateful politics,” said Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.), chairman of the CHC BOLD PAC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The endorsement was made after the political action committee met with several presidential candidates, most of whom have since withdrawn from the race.

In its announcement on Friday, the group cited Biden’s policies of expanding ObamaCare and protecting those covered under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“From expanding access to affordable health care, protecting Medicare and Social Security benefits for our seniors, and fighting for our nation’s DREAMers and 11 million undocumented people, Joe will fight for us,” Cardenas said.

The group's backing is just the latest in a string of endorsements for Biden, who has a roughly 300-delegate lead over Sanders. Establishment party figures and groups have fallen in line behind the former vice president after his recent winning streak set him up to become the party’s presumptive nominee.

Biden has drawn wide support from white voters and has posted substantial margins among African Americans and seniors. However, he has not had as steady support among Hispanics, whom Sanders won in earlier contests before Biden’s resurgence.

Both Biden and Sanders have made repeated appeals to win Hispanic support, railing against President Trump Donald John TrumpOn The Money: McConnell introduces third coronavirus relief proposal | Democrats seek bigger stimulus with less aid for business | Washington scrambles to prevent unemployment spike Hillicon Valley: Twitter targets coronavirus misinformation | Facebook bans sanitizer, virus test ads to prevent price gouging | DHS defines critical jobs during outbreak | Remote working apps surge Overnight Defense: 'Tens of thousands' of National Guard troops could be activated for coronavirus response | Hospital ships could take week to deploy | Trump says military to help Americans stuck in Peru MORE’s hardline immigration policies and casting his rhetoric toward immigrants as “racist.”