Bloomberg spent over $900M on presidential campaign

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergBloomberg donates million to support grassroots organizing in swing states Bloomberg Philanthropies pledges M to fight coronavirus globally Biden would be nowhere without black voters. Will he accommodate black charter school parents? MORE dropped more than $900 million on his presidential campaign, an eye-popping figure for a White House bid that lasted a little more than three months.

New filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) showed that Bloomberg, a billionaire who personally bankrolled his bid, spent $875,369,840.07 through the end of February. The campaign accrued debts of an additional $31,661,136.33.

Bloomberg’s campaign, which was launched in November to try to settle nerves of moderates who feared a surging progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGillibrand endorses Biden for president Overnight Energy: Trump prepares to buy 30M barrels of oil amid industry slump | Coronavirus offers reprieve from air pollution | Energy regulators split on delaying actions amid outbreak The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden moves to unify party before general election MORE (I-Vt.), relied on an intense advertising blitz to close the gap on candidates who had been campaigning for months.

The filings show that the Bloomberg campaign spent more than $500 million on television advertising alone, as well as more than $100 million on digital ads. It also dropped more than $15 million on polling.

The unprecedented spending fueled a Bloomberg surge in the polls after his entry to the primary field and helped cast him as a serious contender and potential rival to former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHillicon Valley: Twitter targets coronavirus misinformation | Facebook bans sanitizer, virus test ads to prevent price gouging | DHS defines critical jobs during outbreak | Remote working apps surge Gillibrand endorses Biden for president The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden moves to unify party before general election MORE, another centrist.

Bloomberg, in an apparent recognition of his late entry into the race, skipped the first four nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina and appeared set to head into Super Tuesday with the wind at his back.

However, a devastating debate performance in which he was savaged over his past support of stop and frisk and comments about women, and a 30-point rout by Biden in South Carolina derailed his once-promising bid.

He won a disappointing total of a few dozen delegates on Super Tuesday out of the 1,357 up for grabs, and took zero states, only winning American Samoa’s caucuses. He dropped out the next day.

However, Bloomberg endorsed Biden after his withdrawal and has vowed to support the Democratic Party as it tries to flip the White House and several Senate seats. The former mayor announced Friday that he will transfer $18 million to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and plans to consolidate his massive campaign organization behind the national party.

The windfall for the DNC is $6 million more than it raised in all of February, and almost twice the national party’s January haul.