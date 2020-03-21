Sanders raises over $2 million for coronavirus relief effort

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg spent over 0M on presidential campaign Congressional Hispanic Caucus campaign arm endorses Biden Hillicon Valley: Senators press Amazon over workplace safety amid outbreak | Lyft expands to deliveries | Dems seek election security funds in stimulus package MORE's (I-Vt.) campaign said Saturday morning that it had raised more than $2 million in the last 48 hours for several charities that are working to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

The money raised will go to No Kid Hungry, One Fair Wage Emergency Fund, Meals on Wheels, Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund and the National Domestic Workers Alliance, the campaign announced.

"What we've seen in the last two days is the definition of fighting for someone you don’t know,'" Robin Curran, the Sanders campaign's digital fundraising director, said in a statement.

"The people supporting this campaign have made more than 50,000 donations to help those most impacted by coronavirus because they understand that now more than ever it is important that we are in this together."

There have been more than 19,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and at least 260 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.