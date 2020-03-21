Sanders weighing suspending attack ads against Biden: report

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg spent over 0M on presidential campaign Congressional Hispanic Caucus campaign arm endorses Biden Hillicon Valley: Senators press Amazon over workplace safety amid outbreak | Lyft expands to deliveries | Dems seek election security funds in stimulus package MORE's (I-Vt.) campaign is considering stopping all negative attack ads aimed at former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBloomberg spent over 0M on presidential campaign Congressional Hispanic Caucus campaign arm endorses Biden Poll: 37% say Trump is candidate who cares about their problems and needs the most MORE, as Sanders trails Biden by over 300 delegates, The Washington Post reports.

Putting a pin in negative ads against is one of three options that the campaign is reportedly mulling over, the others being continue as is or suspend the campaign.

Sources told the Post that other strategy nuances could still be on the table, and that Sanders has not made a decision yet.

The Vermont senator returned to his home state this week to assess the future of his campaign after being swept in Tuesday's Democratic primary elections in Arizona, Illinois and Florida. Biden leads Sanders in delegates 1,201-896.

With the series of losses that started on Super Tuesday, it has become near impossible for Sanders to gain the 1,991 delegates needed to secure the party's nomination in July.

However, because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, many states slated to have their primaries in the coming months have either postponed their elections.